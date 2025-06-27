Sorry, Baby: Full list of cast and characters explored

Sorry, Baby is an American black comedy-drama movie that came out on June 27, 2025, from A24. It was directed and written by Eva Victor. Victor was both in front of and behind the camera for this powerful movie about surviving and getting better after a traumatic event. In Sorry, Baby, viewers follow the story of Agnes, a college professor who is trying to get better after being slapped.

Sorry, Baby is about Agnes, a new college professor who is still trying to get over an assault that changed her life in a big way. At the beginning of the story, Agnes meets up with an old friend named Lydie, who shares the news that she is pregnant. There are funny and friendly moments when they get back together, but soon the story moves on to a darker part of Agnes' life.

In flashbacks, we see her as a bright graduate student, where she becomes close with her professor, Preston Decker. But things go badly in their relationship, which leads to the traumatic event that changes Agnes' path.

Naomi Ackie joins Eva Victor as Lydie, Lucas Hedges as Gavin, Louis Cancelmi as Preston Decker, Kelly McCormack as Natasha, and more in the main cast.

Main cast of Sorry, Baby

1) Eva Victor as Agnes

Sara Moonves and W Magazine Host "Sorry, Baby" Screening with Eva Victor (Image via Getty)

Agnes, the main character in Sorry, Baby, is played by Eva Victor. She is a newly tenured college professor who is trying to get over a traumatic event in her past. Agnes is a complicated person who changes between being funny and being weak.

Agnes starts a healing journey after surviving a terrible event involving her professor, Preston Decker. Eva Victor's performance as Agnes is honest and full of different layers.

As both the film’s writer and director, Victor uses Agnes’ character to explore the emotional toll of trauma and the difficulty of moving forward. Victor has been in a number of movies and TV shows before, including Super Pumped and Billions. With Sorry, Baby, Victor moves from comedy to a more serious role, and her first movie as a director was praised by critics, securing a 7.7 rating.

2) Naomi Ackie as Lydie

Naomi Ackie (Image via Getty)

Lydie, Agnes' best friend, is played by Naomi Ackie. Her pregnancy is a key moment in the movie. Lydie brings stability and light into Agnes's crazy life by making her laugh and being there for her emotionally. She is happy and different from Agnes' inner struggles.

Naomi Ackie is a talented English actress, born on November 2, 1992. She is known for playing strong women in both TV and movies. She won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress she won for her role as Bonnie in The End of the F**ing World (2019). Ackie appeared in the movie Lady Macbeth, for which she won the British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer (2016).

She earned greater recognition in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022), where she played the famous Whitney Houston. Ackie's many skills are clear in her roles in Master of None (2021) and movies like Blink Twice (2024) and Mickey 17 (2025).

3) Lucas Hedges as Gavin

Lucas Hedges (Image via Instagram/@lucashedgespx)

Gavin, played by Lucas Hedges, is Agnes' neighbor and an emotional support during her challenging journey. Gavin's character conveys comfort, even though he has trouble completely recognizing Agnes' wounds. The American actor Lucas Hedges was born on December 12, 1996, and is known for his great work in both movies and plays. Lucas got his start in acting with a small part in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and won a Critics' Choice Award for his role as the grieving teen Patrick Chandler.

Hedges' career kept going strong with parts in Lady Bird (2017), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and Boy Erased (2018), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. His first show on Broadway was The Waverly Gallery in 2018. In 2023, he played Ennis Del Mar in West End's Brokeback Mountain.

4) Louis Cancelmi as Preston Decker

Louis Cancelmi plays Preston Decker, the college professor whose betrayal triggers Agnes’ traumatic experience. As Agnes’ mentor, Decker initially appears charming and supportive, only to reveal a more sinister side that forever alters Agnes’ life.

Louis Cancelmi is an American actor who is known for playing a wide range of roles on TV and in movies. He became well-known for his roles in The Irishman (2019) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), as well as Boardwalk Empire (2014) and Blue Bloods (2015–2016).

Cancelmi was born in Pittsburgh, but he lived in Anchorage, Seattle, and other places as a child. He studied theater at Yale College and got better at it there before starting his career. His stage work includes numerous productions at the Public Theater, where he became a regular performer.

In addition to his work in movies, Cancelmi is a highly sought-after actor because he can do a lot of different roles. As for his personal life, he is married to actress Elisabeth Waterston and has worked with her on a number of stage productions.

5) Kelly McCormack as Natasha

Kelly McCormack attends the Sorry, Baby Premiere (Image via Getty)

Kelly McCormack portrays Natasha, a fellow professor who offers humor and selfishness throughout Sorry, Baby. Kelly McCormack (born January 13, 1991) is a Canadian actress, writer, director, musician, and producer. She is widely recognized for her roles in A League of Their Own (Amazon), Killjoys (Syfy), and Letterkenny (Crave). McCormack has worked extensively in film, television, and on stage.

As a filmmaker, she wrote, directed, and starred in Sugar Daddy (2020), and has also been involved in several independent films like Play the Film (2013) and Barn Wedding (2015). McCormack produced and starred in the award-winning CBC mockumentary The Neddeaus of Duqesne Island.

Her career includes television roles in Defiance, 11.22.63, Damien, and The Expanse. She also portrayed Zeph in Killjoys. McCormack has a background in classical music, opera, and musical theatre and has performed in productions like Charlotte: A Tri-Coloured Play With Music. Additionally, she runs the production company Floyder Films.

6) John Carroll Lynch as Pete

John Carroll Lynch In New York City (Image via Getty)

John Carroll Lynch plays Pete in Sorry, Baby. Lynch (born August 1, 1963) is an accomplished American actor and film director, recognized for his wide-ranging roles in both film and television. He gained early recognition for his portrayal of Norm Gunderson in the Coen brothers' Fargo (1996), and he is also known for his role as Steve Carey, the cross-dressing brother on The Drew Carey Show (1997–2004).

Lynch's versatility has been showcased in films like Face/Off (1997), Gran Torino (2008), Shutter Island (2010), and The Founder (2016). His haunting portrayal of Twisty the Clown in American Horror Story (2014–2019) remains one of his most memorable television roles. Lynch made his directorial debut with Lucky (2017), a film that reflects his portrayal of complex, layered characters.

Lynch's extensive career spans both stage and screen, including notable work with the Guthrie Theatre. His acting range and ability to embody diverse roles have made him a respected figure in the industry.

Also read: Sorry, Baby (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Additional cast of Sorry, Baby

Hettienne Park as Hettienne Park

Eleanor Winston as Fran

Cody Reiss as Cody Reiss

Jordan Mendoza as Jordan Mendoza

Logan as Logan

Anabel Graetz as Professor Wilkinson

Jonny Myles as The Man She Thought Was Decker

Danny Diaz as Danny Diaz

Marc Carver as Marc Carver

Liz Bishop as Elizabeth

Natalie Rotter-Laitman as Claire

Francesca D'Uva as Grocery Store Gianna

Alison Wachtler as Clerk

David J. Curtis as Judge

Crew of Sorry, Baby

Director and Writer : Eva Victor

: Eva Victor Producers : Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak

: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak Executive Producers : Frank Ariza, Carole Baraton, Michael B. Clark

: Frank Ariza, Carole Baraton, Michael B. Clark Cinematographer : Mia Cioffi Henry

: Mia Cioffi Henry Editor : Randi Atkins, Alex O'Flinn

: Randi Atkins, Alex O'Flinn Composer: Lia Ouyang Rusli

Sorry, Baby is available to watch in theatres.

