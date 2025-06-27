7 western movies to watch if you liked Tombstone

Tombstone is a 1993 western movie starring Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, with Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, and Dana Delany in supporting cast, and Robert Mitchum as narrator.

The movie is loosely inspired by actual events that occurred in the 1880s in Southeastern Arizona, the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and Earp Vendetta Ride. The movie portrays some Western outlaws and lawmen, including Wyatt Earp, William Brocius, Johnny Ringo, and Doc Holliday.

Tombstone chronicles iconic lawman Wyatt Earp as he meets up with his brothers and former associate Doc Holliday in the Arizona community of Tombstone, where he wants to live in tranquility.

Yet increasing tensions with a family of brutal outlaws known as the Cowboys compel them into action yet again. As loyalties are tested and violence escalates, Wyatt and his team are pulled into an epic battle for justice.

If viewers enjoyed watching Tombstone for its themes of justice, loyalty, frontier violence, and legendary outlaws, here are seven other similar western movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

3:10 to Yuma, and 6 other western movies to watch if you liked Tombstone

1) 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

3:10 to Yuma is a 2007 western action movie (Image via Apple TV+)

3:10 to Yuma is a 2007 western action movie directed by James Mangold starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in pivotal roles, supported by Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Ben Foster, Dallas Roberts, Alan Tudyk, Vinessa Shaw, and Logan Lerman.

Bale portrays a rancher economically devastated due to drought who accepts the perilous but profitable task of escorting a notorious outlaw (Crowe) to justice.

In 1884 Arizona, desperate rancher Dan Evans is paid to escort captured outlaw Ben Wade to a prison train in order to gain enough money to save his farm. Escorted by a small posse, Evans has to cross treacherous country, ambushes, and betrayal, all while coping with Wade's wily charm.

Through it all, the two men are pushed to their extremes, Evans by need and obligation, Wade by redemption.

Similar to Tombstone, 3:10 to Yuma examines the moral dilemmas between lawmen and outlaws in a confrontation replete with grit and redemption.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Unforgiven (1992)

Unforgiven (1992) is a revisionist western movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Unforgiven (1992) is a revisionist western movie directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, from a screenplay by David Webb Peoples. Eastwood plays William Munny, an ex-gunslinger turned rancher who is lured out of retirement for his last job. Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris also appear in the film.

Far out in the Wyoming badlands of the 1880s, a brutal beating of a prostitute incites her girlfriends to set a reward on the heads of the assailants, and an eye is spotted by grizzled, reformed outlaw Will Munny. With no way of feeding his children, Will joins an old pal and a young hotshot gunfighter to collect the bounty.

As violence intensifies in the raw frontier town of Big Whiskey, the past and present intersect in an unromantic narrative of bloodshed and pardon regarding the Old West.

Unforgiven emulates Tombstone's interest in older gunfighters haunted by the ghosts of violence and sucked back into a final, fatal fight.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

3) Django Unchained (2012)

Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained (Image via Apple TV+)

Django Unchained (2012) is a revisionist western movie penned and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Set in the Antebellum South, the film features Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson.

It is about Django, an ex-slave, and his collaboration with German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz. After establishing himself as an excellent marksman, Django accompanies Schultz on a quest to liberate his wife from a ruthless plantation owner in Mississippi.

With deceit and brutality, their quest lays bare the cruelty of slavery and provides a daring, genre-defying story of revenge and redemption.

While Tombstone delivers justice through lawmen and loyalty in the Old West, Django Unchained takes a bloodier, more personal path to vengeance in a similarly lawless frontier.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

4) The Proposition (2005)

The Proposition is a 2005 Australian western movie (Image via Apple TV+)

The Proposition is a 2005 Australian western movie. In outlaws' 1880s Australia, Charlie Burns is presented with an ultimatum: shoot his cruel older brother Arthur to rescue their younger brother Mikey from being hanged.

Along the way through the outback, tension mounts in town over the secret arrangement, and it ends in betrayal and violence. Charlie is forced to decide between brotherly loyalty and righting the wrong in a brutal climax.

The Proposition, similar to Tombstone, struggles with the complexities of revenge and justice in a brutal, untamed environment.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Peacock

5) Hell or High Water (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016) is a neo-western crime movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Hell or High Water (2016) is a neo-western crime movie directed by David Mackenzie and written by Taylor Sheridan. It is about two brothers, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, who rob banks in a last-ditch attempt to keep their family ranch afloat, chased by two Texas Rangers, Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham.

As a retiring Texas Ranger closes in on them, the robberies become dangerous, resulting in a deadly standoff and an uncomfortable aftermath as suspicions linger between lawman and outlaw.

While contemporary, Hell or High Water resonates with Tombstone in its roots of family, desperation, and outlaw morality in the American west.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix

6) No Country for Old Men (2007)

The movie follows Llewelyn Moss, who finds a briefcase of drug money (Image via Apple TV+)

No Country for Old Men (2007) is a neo-western crime thriller movie directed and written by Joel and Ethan Coen, adapted from the novel by Cormac McCarthy.

Filmed in 1980s West Texas, the film follows Llewelyn Moss, who finds a briefcase of drug money; Anton Chigurh, the ruthless hitman sent to recover it; and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, struggling to contain the rising violence.

As Moss flees with the money, a brutal pursuit unfolds. Chigurh wreaks havoc with a warped sense of fate, while Bell faces a world slipping into chaos, raising questions about morality, chance, and lost order.

Tombstone and No Country for Old Men both feature lawmen confronting brutality, reluctantly dealing with the waning ideals of justice.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

7) The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Legendary criminal Jesse James, portrayed by Brad Pitt (Image via Apple TV+)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) is an epic revisionist western movie, directed and written by Andrew Dominik, after Ron Hansen's 1983 novel.

It is about the relationship between legendary criminal Jesse James, portrayed by Brad Pitt, and his killer-turned-admirer Robert Ford, portrayed by Casey Affleck.

The movie chronicles young Bob Ford's fixation on Jesse James and his attempt to become a member of a fabled gang. As loyalty turns to betrayal and allegiances twist, Bob's idealizing turns sour and becomes a determining act that defines both men's legacies.

Like Tombstone, the movie examines the death and legend of a west legend in terms of betrayal and loyalty.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Tombstone on Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

