The Peacock in Grow a Garden is in the roster of the Pets offered by the Paradise Egg. This Legendary feathery companion is among the rarest in the game, owing to the Paradise Egg’s low spawn chance. With its ability, the Peacock reduces all Pet ability cooldowns by about a minute, which can be quite handy for developing your farm.
This guide provides you with a quick look at the Peacock and its ability.
Breaking down the Peacock in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Peacock’s ability advances other Pets’ ability cooldowns by about a minute. This occurs roughly every 10 minutes, making it quite a frequent occurrence. So, if you have the bird on the farm, you will see its feathers unfurl rather frequently.
Its ability is particularly useful for Mutation stacking, as it will have Pets like the Butterfly reactivate their respective abilities more frequently. Consequently, you will be able to switch out to different Pets more often, utilizing their special skills to develop your farm as much as possible.
Moreover, combining the Peacock’s ability with Pets like the Red Fox, which grant you additional Seeds, will help you diversify your farm. Consider trying out different combinations of Pets to see how the bird affects them.
How to get
The Peacock can be obtained through the Paradise Egg, one of the rarest in the game. It has a 30% chance of hatching from it, which makes it the second most common Pet in its pool. Even so, the Paradise Egg itself has a minuscule 7% spawn rate in the Pet Eggs shop, which makes the Peacock quite elusive.
You can buy the Paradise Egg for 50 million Sheckles, should you find it in the shop. Alternatively, you can spend 139 Robux to skip the Sheckle grind entirely and add the Egg to your inventory. Once you place it on the farm, it has an incubation period of six hours and 40 minutes.
FAQs
What does the Peacock do in Grow a Garden?
Every 10 minutes, the Peacock advances other Pets’ ability cooldowns by a minute.
How to get the Peacock in Grow a Garden
The Peacock has a 30% hatch chance from the Paradise Egg.
How to get the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden
If it spawns in the Pet Eggs shop, the Paradise Egg can be bought for 50 million Sheckles or 139 Robux.
