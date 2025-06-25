What does the Peacock do in Grow a Garden?

The Peacock in Grow a Garden is in the roster of the Pets offered by the Paradise Egg. This Legendary feathery companion is among the rarest in the game, owing to the Paradise Egg’s low spawn chance. With its ability, the Peacock reduces all Pet ability cooldowns by about a minute, which can be quite handy for developing your farm.

Ad

This guide provides you with a quick look at the Peacock and its ability.

Breaking down the Peacock in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Pet Eggs station (Image via Roblox)

The Peacock’s ability advances other Pets’ ability cooldowns by about a minute. This occurs roughly every 10 minutes, making it quite a frequent occurrence. So, if you have the bird on the farm, you will see its feathers unfurl rather frequently.

Ad

Trending

Its ability is particularly useful for Mutation stacking, as it will have Pets like the Butterfly reactivate their respective abilities more frequently. Consequently, you will be able to switch out to different Pets more often, utilizing their special skills to develop your farm as much as possible.

Moreover, combining the Peacock’s ability with Pets like the Red Fox, which grant you additional Seeds, will help you diversify your farm. Consider trying out different combinations of Pets to see how the bird affects them.

Ad

Also read: What does Toucan do in Grow a Garden?

How to get

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Peacock can be obtained through the Paradise Egg, one of the rarest in the game. It has a 30% chance of hatching from it, which makes it the second most common Pet in its pool. Even so, the Paradise Egg itself has a minuscule 7% spawn rate in the Pet Eggs shop, which makes the Peacock quite elusive.

Ad

You can buy the Paradise Egg for 50 million Sheckles, should you find it in the shop. Alternatively, you can spend 139 Robux to skip the Sheckle grind entirely and add the Egg to your inventory. Once you place it on the farm, it has an incubation period of six hours and 40 minutes.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What does the Peacock do in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Every 10 minutes, the Peacock advances other Pets’ ability cooldowns by a minute.

How to get the Peacock in Grow a Garden

The Peacock has a 30% hatch chance from the Paradise Egg.

How to get the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden

If it spawns in the Pet Eggs shop, the Paradise Egg can be bought for 50 million Sheckles or 139 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024