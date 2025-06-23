What does Toucan do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Summer update was released on June 21, 2025, and with it came a host of summer-themed Pets. Among these was the Toucan, a tropical bird with abilities that specifically target tropical plants. If you have some of the new tropical crops on your farm, this bird can be a worthy addition to your roster of Pets. It can increase the size of Fruits that grow on tropical plants while improving the odds of them developing into variants.
Curious about the details of the Toucan’s abilities? Let’s check them out and learn how to get the Pet in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down Toucan in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Toucan boasts two abilities, both of which apply only to tropical plants. With the first ability, the bird increases the size of all produce that grows on such crops as long as they are within its range. The exact multiplier it applies is 1.7x, and its effective range is 25.77 studs.
This bird also applies the variant chance bonus to the Fruits of tropical crops within the same range. The variant chance bonus multiplier is 1.18x, which is substantial considering the low odds of variations.
‘Variation’ here refers to the Gold and Rainbow Mutations, which occur randomly and do not rely on special Weather Events. Gold (20x value multiplier) is more likely to happen than Rainbow (50x value multiplier), but they are both quite elusive. Combining the Toucan with special Pets like the Butterfly or the Dragonfly can help you maximize the odds of getting these Mutations.
How to get
Toucan is exclusive to the Rare Summer Egg that was added with the Summer update. You can purchase it from the Pet Eggs Shop for 25 million Sheckles or 99 Robux, provided it is in stock. It has a 17% chance to spawn in the shop, making it a fairly rare sight.
The bird has a 25% chance of hatching from the Rare Summer Egg, which makes it the second most common Pet in its pool. It will be a fairly easy Pet to acquire, though you may have to try hatching the Egg a few times before landing on the Toucan.
