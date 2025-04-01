Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 Reunion: Everything you need to know

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 is nearing its conclusion, but the drama isn't over yet. The highly anticipated Reunion will air over two nights, with the Reunion Dinner Party on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm and the Reunion Finale on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

This season introduced new twists, including Feedback Week and unexpected relationship changes. The Reunion will bring back all the participants, leading to confrontations, shocking revelations, and unresolved tensions. The biggest bombshell of the season will also be exposed, particularly Jacqui's new relationship with Clint, which is expected to spark strong reactions.

Viewers can expect heated arguments, emotional moments, and surprises as the cast reunites one last time.

What to expect from the Married at First Sight: Australia reunion

The Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 Reunion will bring all the participants back together in one room for the last time. The first night will feature the Reunion Dinner Party, where tensions will be high as unresolved conflicts resurface. The second night, the Reunion Finale, will reveal the most significant relationship developments and final confrontations.

One of the most talked-about moments is Jacqui's relationship with Clint, which will be confirmed in the Reunion. Clint left the experiment early after his marriage to Lauren ended, but he is now dating Jacqui. The teaser hints at a strong reaction from Ryan, Jacqui's former partner, who had a tumultuous relationship with her.

Additional tensions will arise between Beth and Teejay, whose wedding was one of the most chaotic of the season, and Carina and Paul, who ended things after Paul's past actions were brought up during the Final Vows. Jamie and Dave, one of the couples who stayed together, will also reflect on their journey.

The Married at First Sight: Australia cast will also discuss Feedback Week, a controversial segment introduced this season, and how it affected their relationships. Heated exchanges, unexpected apologies, and final decisions on where each couple stands will take center stage.

What happened in the previous episode

The Final Vows episode of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 featured emotional moments, breakups, and unexpected decisions from the remaining couples. Paul expressed regret over his past mistakes, including ghosting Carina before they reconnected on the show. He acknowledged how much she meant to him and hoped she would move past his decision to go on the Final Task date.

"Despite everything, we've always managed to come back to each other, to forgive and to move forward," Paul said.

However, Carina did not accept his apology. Before walking away, she said:

"Paul, I was yours. You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life."

Unlike the other couples, Rhi and Jeff had a smooth journey. Jeff reassured Rhi of his commitment, confidently expressing that he was falling in love with her and affirming that she was the one for him.

Rhi reciprocated his feelings, calling him the person who "ticks every single box." The couple decided to stay together. Their relationship had been unstable, and their Final Vows reflected that.

Meanwhile, Ryan acknowledged the highs and lows in his relationship with Jacqui, saying:

"A healthy relationship is not a performance review."

He ultimately decided to end things, and Jacqui did not hold back in her response.

"Today I choose peace and to walk away from this relationship. Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet," she stated.

After their breakup, Jacqui hinted at moving on quickly, saying:

"I have a feeling that it's gonna happen sooner than I think."

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode ended with a preview of the Reunion, confirming Jacqui's new romance with Clint. A scene showed Clint playing golf, hinting at his involvement in the upcoming drama.

The Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 Reunion airs on Sunday, April 6, and Monday, April 7, 2025, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

