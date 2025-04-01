Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 38 recap - Paul breaks down after Carina walks away while Rhi and Jeff confess love

The final episode of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 aired on March 31, 2025, on Channel 9. In the Final Vows, Carina ended things with Paul due to trust issues, while Rhi and Jeff chose to stay together and continue their relationship.

Jacqui and Ryan each decided to part ways after reflecting on their time together. They addressed unresolved problems and exchanged their perspectives during the Final Vows. The episode concluded with all three couples going their separate ways or continuing based on their own decisions. A reunion episode is scheduled to air on April 6 and 7.

Carina walks away after Paul’s apology in Married at First Sight Australia finale

Paul began the final vows by speaking openly about his past mistakes, including ghosting Carina before Married at First Sight Australia experiment and going on the Final Task date with someone else.

“There's not a doubt in my mind that you are the one for me, and I never want to risk letting you go again,” he said.

Paul spoke about how her family embraced him and how they had always found a way back to each other. He ended his vows by saying that she could forgive him. Carina listened quietly and acknowledged the spark they once shared. She reflected on how safe she had felt with Paul in the beginning.

However, she also reminded him of his decision to go on a date with another woman and the impact it had on their relationship.

“You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life,” she told him.

Paul was visibly emotional after hearing her decision to walk away. He asked if she would ever be able to forget about it in the future, but she simply shook her head and left. Speaking to producers, Carina explained that she could not move past what had happened. Paul said he was still hopeful she might change her mind.

Jacqui and Ryan deliver Final Vows, Rhi and Jeff commit to the future

Jacqui and Ryan approached their Final Vows after some time apart in Married at First Sight Australia. Although they packed up their apartment together and watched their wedding video, the experience caused Jacqui to rethink everything.

“I feel this gut feeling of like, this relationship isn’t good for me,” she later told producers.

Ryan, on the other hand, still seemed conflicted. During the ceremony in Married at First Sight Australia, Ryan opened with a joke and reflected on their relationship. He said that they were "wild, wonderful, and weird."

Ryan shared the pros and cons of being with Jacqui and concluded that they were not strong enough to continue outside the experiment. He said he was "sorry," and ended his vows. Jacqui quickly responded with her vows, which focused on the challenges she faced in the relationship.

“Today I choose peace and to walk away from this relationship. Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Rhi and Jeff had a very different experience. Jeff told her that he was falling in love with her and added "Rhi, you’re it for me.” Rhi responded saying that he ticked "every single box.” The two embraced and celebrated their decision to stay together.

Watch the finale episode of Married at First Sight Australia now airing on 9Now.

