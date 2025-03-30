"It's not the 1900s anymore!"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Carina's mom's shocking advice about Paul

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 37, part one of the finale, Carina's mother flew down to Perth to help her daughter make a decision about her and Paul's future together.

Carina opened up to her mother about Paul going on a date during Temptation Week and how it had brought up insecurities about her appearance, amongst other things. However, the MAFS star's mother reminded her about the importance of forgiveness before the final vows ceremony.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to Carina and her mother's mom and disagreed with her mother's advice. One person wrote on X:

"I never seemed to like Paul from the time they went to the honeymoon. There was something always off about him. Then boom red flags started flying all around. Carina must not listen to her mom, she needs to leave that guy. It's not the 1900s anymore!"

"Eek Carina’s mum is a no. “Does he make you happy?” after everything she just told her mum is irrelevant. My mums bf beat her but he also made her happy at times, happy times don’t cancel out the large red flags," a fan commented.

"surely carina realises her worth and finally breaks up with paul plsplsplspls girl you deserve so much better don't listen to your mum okay we are not forgiving him again!!!!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 called Carina's experience with Paul "the classic DV story":

"Carina's story is the classic DV story. She's been failed by everyone around her the whole way through. From the experts saying Paul lost control rather than exerted it, to her mum saying it's in their faith to forgive. No one made her feel like it's reasonable to leave," a person wrote.

"Carina's mum giving the worst advice ever! Put up with a jealous, angry, unfaithful douche bag - I think not. I suspect she's the producer's mole," a fan commented.

"Does Carina’s mum not know about the door punching? I mean, there’s absolutely no mention of it at this point. Surely she’d be taking her home if she knew," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"I hope Carina’s mother knows the full truth about Paul that she seems to be advocating for her daughter to marry," a person wrote.

"If you tell your mum what is going on in your relationship, and your mum is hating that man. The law says you cannot go back to that relationship, so Paul and Carina better be over," a fan commented.

Carina speaks to her mother about Paul in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 37

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 37, Carina's mother came to Perth to attend her daughter and Paul's final vows ceremony. The cast member told her mother about Paul going on a date with Hannah during Temptation Week while she stayed home folding his laundry.

She revealed that his actions brought back her insecurities about her physical appearance and talked to her mother about how Paul didn't take her feelings into consideration while making the decision.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 participant's mother told her that being able to forgive someone was one of the highest values instilled in their faith, which made Carina rethink her upcoming decision.

At the Final Vows ceremony, Paul went first and reflected upon the couple's journey together. However, just as he read his vows, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, which meant fans did not find out whether they decided to leave the show together or by themselves.

Fans of MAFS Australia reacted to the segment online and were upset by Carina's mother's advice to her.

Tune in on Monday, March 31, 2025, to watch what the couple decides on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale part 2.

