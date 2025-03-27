"Absolutely redeeming herself"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Carina's brutal confrontation with Paul

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 36 aired on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The segment saw the final dinner party of the season and saw the aftermath of the Temptation Task during which, several cast members went out on dates.

As the cast members gathered for cocktail hour one by one, the other couples discovered that Carina was enraged by Paul going on a date with Hannah and wanted answers. When the group sat down for dinner, the conversation quickly pivoted to Paul and Carina's situation when Carina mentioned that Paul hadn't called her ever since their previous argument about the date.

When Paul told her that he felt "fully ghosted" since she didn't reply to his messages, the cast member recalled that a year before the experiment was filmed, they had gone out on a date and that they were supposed to grab dinner a few days later, but he had ghosted her.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Carina confronting Paul at the dinner party online and praised the female cast member. One person wrote on X:

"Carina absolutely redeeming herself by bringing up the fact that Paul previously ghosted her, boss move."

"I LOVE how secure Carina is in herself. Yes sis, YOU ARE THE PRIZE!!" a fan commented.

"Carina stood on ground...only for this manchild to cry like a baby," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 were upset with the episode's main focus being Paul and Carina:

"this is the most BORING dinner party ever!!!!! surely no one in australia gives enough of a rats about paul and carina’s relationship enough to justify an entire episode on this BS," a person wrote.

"Rewatching final #MAFSAU dinner party. Interesting insight into Italian Carina’s mindset: Paul going on a date with another match is “a big alarm bell”, but his jealous violent outburst punching a hole in their door is forgivable. Personal safety less important than trust?" a fan commented.

"The final dinner party and we cop an hour and a half of Paul and Carina? I genuinely don't know why I torture myself with this putrid show," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Carina was ghosted by him and she forgave him, he got upset with her and hit a door, he spoke about her saying she was snob, he told Awhina something that her told him in secret.And then, he went to date with another woman.Girl, let this man go.He's trash," a person wrote.

"Paul did make mistakes throughout the show but this is no excuse for ongoing bullying.Last nights show was a show nearly devoted completely to attacking one person.Bullying should not be promoted on TV," a fan commented.

"I was being fully ghosted"— Paul explains why he didn't call Carina during the final Dinner Party of Married at First Sight Australia season 12

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 36, Carina and Paul walked in separately for the dinner party and it caught the attention of the other cast members. At the dinner table, Teejay said they should address the elephant in the room and told the couple it arriving individually was a big statement to make at the season's final dinner party.

Paul explained that although he went on the date, he didn't have second thoughts about Carina. He added he was being "stupidly curious." The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said he didn't think it through but questioned himself for going on the date even on his way to meet Hannah.

As the cast questioned him, Paul said he was "truly happy" with Carina, however, the group didn't believe him and neither did Carina. The female cast member criticized him for going on a date but also for not making an effort beyond a few text messages to after the fact.

"Because I was fully being ghosted," Paul said.

Carina brought up the couple's history before being on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 and reminded him that he had ghosted her on the past.

"Try harder. I'm a catch. Anyone would die to be with me," she added.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Carina's brutal comebacks to Paul's apology and praised the cast member for standing her ground.

Stream episode 36 on 9Now to watch the rest of the dinner party online.

