"Just so embarrassing"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Awhina's shocking decision to date Adrian after the Final Vows 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired part one of its final vows this week on Sunday, March 30, 2025, on Channel 9. The segment saw several couples decide the fate of their relationships and whether they wanted to stay together or walk away.

Ad

For Awhina and Dave, the two pondered over their turbulent journey together as part of their final vows; however, despite agreeing that they shouldn't stay married, they decided to continue their relationship beyond the show without "pressure."

Fans online reacted to the couple's decision and criticized Awhina for choosing to date Adrian after the show. One person wrote on X:

"What kind of example are you setting for your son Awhina???? Likeeeeee this is just so embarrassing."

Ad

Trending

Netizens criticize Awhina (Image via X/@therewasaroom)

"Oh Awhina. That was the perfect break up speech. You should have stood up for yourself and stuck to your guns. This is not your man," a fan commented.

Ad

"Everyone’s going off at Awhina out of concern. We all see the train wreck that’s inevitably coming for her and she doesn’t seem to, or just doesn’t care. Guess life still has things to teach her," a tweet read.

Fans called Awhina the "dumbest" person on Earth for choosing to be with Adrian:

"Awhina has to be the DUMBEST and SELFISH person on this planet, she said that her son is missing her but she STILL CHOOSES to be with Adrian a man who is not good for her. I truly do feel for her son who is at home without a mother, her son deserves way better," a person wrote.

Ad

"Awhina still clinging to Adrian even after both saying NO at final vows. It’s rather desperate holding on to someone who confessed he won’t love another man’s son," a fan commented.

"Awhina needs therapy- she must have such low self esteem to accept Adrian who has given nothing to this relationship. Be single for a while and work on yourself," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Iefeel like what’s most disappointing is the fact that they both said no and then Awhina was like nooooooo we like each other…. like girl what are you on about?!?!!?!?!" a person wrote.

"AWHINA, let it go. He doesn’t see a future with you. Whether it’s tonight, next week, next month, HES GOING TO LEAVE YOU. Choosing to ignore all his red flags and the “yeah, buts” and just allowing him to chew you up and spit you out," a fan commented.

Ad

Awhina and Adrian decide to continue their relationship outside the show during Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale

Ad

In part one of Married at First Sight Australia season 12's finale, Adrian and Awhina read out their vows to each other. Adrian told the female cast member that their "energy" towards one another was "undeniable" and that she made him laugh, and feel.

Adrian added that while on Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Awhina made him see a "possible and happy" future with her. However, when it was time for Awhina to reflect upon their journey together, she called it a "mix of ups and downs" and noted that she was often left unsure about their situation.

Ad

She added that she had been disappointed by the lack of support from her Married at First Sight Australia season 12 husband, and Adrian admitted he could have been a better husband to her. As the two rehashed their issues, they both agreed that their journey together must come to an end.

However, as the two gazed into each other's eyes, they got emotional. Awhina asked Adrian not to look at her "like that," and to stop smiling at him.

Ad

"I can't help it," he said,

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 female cast member recalled Adrian telling her he wouldn't have wanted to be on the show with anyone else and asked if he wanted to spend time with her "tonight." When he said yes, she asked whether he still wanted to talk to her.

Ad

Awhina asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 participant if he had romantic feelings for her, and he told her that he did. The two pondered over their decision to walk away and admitted that they may have looked at their final decision "too black or white."

"Do you want to try right now, and see what our connection looks like outside of this experiment Adrian?" Awhina said.

Ad

The male participant said yes, and the two shared a kiss. When asked by a MAFS Australia producer what had happened, they revealed, they would go out together and see where it went.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Awhina's decision to date Adrian outside the show and criticized her for the same.

Fans can watch the couple's final vows by streaming MAFS Australia season 12 on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback