⁠⁠"Finally done what needs to be done"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Awhina standing up to Adrian 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 36, featuring the final dinner party this week on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The segment saw the couples gather for cocktails and dinner for the last time this season before taking their final vows.

While some couples found common ground after the final task, the same could not be said for Awhina and Adrian. The female cast member was upset that both of them went on dates with other people, and an argument soon broke out about their future together after the show, when Adrian noted he wasn't sure if he wanted to move to Perth to be with her.

When Awhina said she no longer wanted to be with him, he said, "Well, go." Awhina stormed off, which fans reacted to online. One person wrote on X:

"It only took until the final Dinner Party, but Awhina has finally done what needs to be done."

"Awhina already has one child, she doesn't need another one in Adrian," a fan commented.

"Why the heck would Awhina move when she has a whole ass child! What the f*ck??? I truly hate Adrian," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Adrian's behavior:

"“Right now it’s uncertainty” says Adrian acting like Awhina not moving to Sydney is the problem when week 1.5 this man said he couldn’t even fathom loving her kid like it was his own. Just let her go dude, my god," a person wrote.

"Actually Awhina - you should be doing cartwheels that dirt bag Adrian will not be joining you in Perth. I bet there’s a heap of nice blokes out there for you… Just avoid guys in Perth that wear turtle necks and are named Paul," a fan commented.

"Don't worry Awhina, you won't be missing out on much by leaving Adrian. Remember how he took you out for a "nice dinner" at Nandos?" a tweet read.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Awhina:

"I have no sympathy for Awhina. She's known since the honeymoon that Adrian is not interested in her son. She put her physical attraction to Adrian first," a person wrote.

"Awhina, newsflash babe, Adrian not being the right dude for you was crystal clear FROM DAY NOUGHT. You knew that, but you stayed for the s*xual chemistry. Now you're pissed off? Jokes on you," a fan commented.

Awhina storms out of dinner after an argument with Adrian in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 36

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 36, Awhina and Adrian got into an argument during dinner in the presence of the rest of the cast. Ryan asked whether the woman he met on his date was more compatible with him than Awhina, and he said no. However, he said they had a lot of similarities, including being business owners.

He said that she lived in Sydney like him, while Awhina's home in Perth was a state away from his family's "base." In a confessional, he added that he recently realized that being in a long-distance relationship would be a challenge. He added that while he cared for the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member, he wasn't willing to be in a long-distance relationship for a long time.

Adrian told the cast that he and Awhina had said they were both willing to "do long distance." Jamie asked if he was still willing and said he was before the latest commitment ceremony, which took place before the temptation task. When Beth asked if going on a date changed his mind, and while he said he cared for Awhina and they had a good time, he wasn't willing to pack up his bags and instantly move states.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 female star told the cameras she was confused by Adrian's statements and said that she often felt Adrian tried to brush things under the rug. While Awhina admitted that her feelings toward her partner had grown, she expressed doubt about their surviving a long-distance relationship.

Awhina asked Adrian to stop "hiding behind the challenge" and the possibility of a long-distance relationship. She told him to admit she was not the "right person." The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said there was a lot of uncertainty there and asked Awhina if she would move to Sydney to be with him.

"Absolutely f*cking not," Awhina said.

Awhina asked Adrian if he saw a point to going to the final vows, and the cast member said, "No." The female MAFS Australia season 12 star said she didn't want to be there and waste her time anymore.

"Well, go," Adrian said.

Awhina stormed off, while Jamie followed behind to ensure she was okay.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the argument online and praised Awhina for standing up for herself.

Tune in on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

