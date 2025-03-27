Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 36 recap – Jacqui reflects on the final task while Paul explains his actions

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 36 aired on March 26, 2025, and focused on the Final Dinner Party, where past decisions affected ongoing relationships. Jacqui reflected on her journey, while Paul attempted to explain his controversial actions from the Final Task.

In the previous episode of Married at First Sight: Australia, Paul went on a date with another match, which led to Carina feeling betrayed. As the group gathered for the last Dinner Party, Paul tried to defend himself, but Carina was unconvinced.

Meanwhile, Jacqui became emotional about the experiment ending and reassessed her relationship with Ryan. Other couples, including Awhina and Adrian, also struggled, leading to dramatic confrontations.

With Final Vows approaching, each couple must decide whether to continue their relationship outside the experiment. The upcoming episodes will determine which relationships survive beyond Married at First Sight: Australia.

What happened in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 36?

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode began with contestants reflecting on their experiences. Paul was still dealing with the fallout from his decision to go on a date with another match and struggled with guilt. He admitted that his choice was a "stupid decision" and regretted the impact it had on Carina, who was upset and felt that their relationship could not recover.

At Cocktail Hour, some couples struggled with issues between them. Adrian and Awhina argued immediately upon arrival, and their disagreement escalated in front of the group, revealing ongoing issues. Beth and Teejay, meanwhile, remained in a difficult place.

However, Rhi and Jeff arrived feeling confident in their bond, while Jacqui and Ryan entered looking happy, with Jacqui expressing sadness over the experiment ending.

When Carina arrived, she drew attention from the group as she had come alone. She told everyone that while Paul had texted her multiple times, he hadn't called her. In contrast, Paul told others that he had left a coffee and pastry for her but received no response.

Carina and Paul from Married at First Sight: Australia (image via Nine)

When he entered, the atmosphere became tense, with Awhina asking, "Are you dressed for a funeral?" implying that his relationship was already over.

At dinner, the group confronted Paul about his decision. He claimed curiosity led him to go on the date, describing it as a "donkey brain" moment. Carina and others questioned why he had not considered her feelings before acting. Paul felt attacked, saying that he felt like they were all "only focusing on the bad."

Carina dismissed his apologies, stating that she could no longer look at him the same way. She added that what made his actions even more disappointing was that her family had welcomed him.

Rhi compared the situation to her own, saying that if Jeff had done the same, she would never forgive him. Beth and Teejay supported Carina, urging her not to accept Paul's excuses. As Paul continued to apologize, Carina became frustrated and told him that he wasn't giving her "any form of validation." She wanted him to show more effort, rather than assuming she needed space.

Paul attempted to defend himself, saying he stopped reaching out because she was "ghosting" him. This remark angered Carina, given that he had previously ignored her during the experiment.

"Try harder. I'm a catch. Anyone would die to be with me," she said as she ended her conversation with him.

Meanwhile, Jacqui and Ryan appeared stronger than ever. Jacqui shared that the Final Task of Married at First Sight: Australia had helped them grow closer, and she now saw Ryan as a potential life partner. She stated that she wanted to focus on him rather than considering other matches.

Awhina, however, was struggling with her relationship. Adrian expressed doubts about their future outside Married at First Sight: Australia, particularly regarding long-distance challenges. Awhina accused him of changing his stance in front of the group and pushed him to be honest.

"Let's not hide behind this challenge, Adrian. Let's not hide behind long distance. I am not the right person. Say it," she told him.

Adrian hesitated stating that at that moment, it was the uncertainty. Awhina made it clear she would not move to Sydney, calling the past 12 weeks a waste. Adrian, visibly frustrated, told her to go, which shocked Awhina. She left the table in tears, saying she had hoped for reassurance but never received it.

With Final Vows approaching, couples must decide whether to continue their relationship. The next week of Married at First Sight: Australia will reveal who chooses to stay together and who parts ways.

Married At First Sight: Australia airs Sunday at 7 pm and Monday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

