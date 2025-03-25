Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 34 recap – Jacqui apologizes to Ryan while experts reveal the final task

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 aired on March 24, 2025, and brought significant tension as the experiment neared its conclusion. With Final Vows approaching, the couples faced an unexpected twist when the experts introduced the Final Task. This challenge allowed Married at First Sight: Australia participants to meet with someone they were almost matched with, forcing them to question their current relationships.

A major moment came when Jacqui apologized to Ryan for her past behavior. Despite her emotional plea, Ryan appeared hesitant about their future. Meanwhile, Carina and Paul faced significant turmoil after Paul decided to participate in the Final Task despite Carina’s objections.

His decision led to a heated argument, with Carina accusing him of "cheating" and ultimately kicking him out of their apartment. Other couples had mixed reactions to the task; some chose to remain committed while others explored their options.

What happened in the Married at First Sight: Australia episode

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode opened with the couples reflecting on their relationships as they approached their Final Vows. While Rhi and Jeff, Awhina and Adrian, and Jamie and Dave seemed hopeful, Beth found it difficult after Teejay admitted on the couch that he did not have romantic feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Jacqui took time to reflect on her dynamic with Ryan, realizing that her past criticisms might have pushed him away. She likened their relationship to a home renovation, saying,

"Maybe he's just a chair and I wanted him to be a door, and maybe the chair just needs comforting right now."

However, Ryan seemed uninterested in continuing the discussion. Later, Jacqui approached him with a tearful apology, calling him "one of the greatest humans" she had ever met. While Ryan appreciated the sentiment, he did not feel it was his responsibility to guide her on how to prove her acceptance of him.

The biggest shock of the Married at First Sight: Australia episode came when the experts introduced the Final Task. They separated the couples and offered them the option to meet with someone they were nearly matched with. The challenge aimed to test whether participants were truly committed or still curious about other possibilities.

Rhi and Jeff refused to participate, with Jeff saying that risking his relationship for a "what if" would make him "the dumbest person in the world." Meanwhile, Beth and Teejay both chose to join in. Beth met Oisin, a personal trainer from Sydney with an Irish accent. Though they shared lighthearted banter, Beth admitted that she still had Teejay on her mind.

In contrast, Teejay’s meeting with Tara was much more promising. He listed several things they had in common, including their shared April birthdays, and later admitted that the experience left him uncertain about Beth. His lack of tact in delivering this news frustrated Beth, leading her to decide that she could no longer wait for someone who did not reciprocate her feelings.

The most dramatic fallout from the Final Task of Married At First Sight: Australia came from Carina and Paul. Initially, Carina dismissed the challenge as "borderline cheating" and assumed Paul would not participate. However, Paul decided to meet with Hannah, saying,

"I like Carina so much, we are in such a good place," before adding, "But I do have a few seeds of doubts."

During his meeting with Hannah in Married At First Sight: Australia, Paul expressed his happiness with Carina but admitted he was curious about the task. Hannah questioned his decision, asking,

"If everything is working really well with your wife, why the bloody hell are you here?"

After the meeting, Paul regretted his choice, calling his curiosity "stupid." When Paul returned home, he tried to soften the blow by showering Carina with affection. However, his Married at First Sight: Australia confession about participating in the challenge faced immediate backlash. Carina recoiled and stormed out of the apartment, accusing him of cheating.

"That's like cheating, you actually just cheated," she said.

Paul insisted that he regretted his decision, stating, "When I was there, I was so embarrassed." However, Carina refused to accept his explanation, telling him, "You were just thinking about yourself." The argument escalated as Carina locked herself in the bedroom, declaring,

"I am so ready to go home without you."

Married At First Sight: Australia airs Sunday at 7 pm and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

