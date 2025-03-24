“I fell into that fantasy”: Married at First Sight: Australia alum Lucinda shares honest thoughts on the show

Married at First Sight: Australia alum Lucinda Light has shared her candid thoughts about her experience on the reality show. The 44-year-old, who starred in the 2024 season, admitted that while she joined the show in hopes of finding love, she also had other motives.

In an interview with Herald Sun published on March 23, 2025, Lucinda revealed that she wanted to gain exposure for her career as a celebrant, public speaker, and MC.

“I fell into that fantasy they would hook me up. I also did have ulterior motives to get eyes on my celebrant business, so guilty as charged,” she said.

Despite her initial expectations, Lucinda found that the experience was far from what she had imagined. In a separate interview with The Age in February 2025, she acknowledged that participating in Married at First Sight: Australia made dating difficult for her. “Very few guys would take me on after MAFS,” she said, adding that she was still hopeful about finding a partner.

Lucinda Light's journey on Married at First Sight: Australia did not lead to lasting love with her on-screen match, Timothy Smith. However, she used the platform to expand her career.

Following the show, she embarked on a successful speaking tour in the UK and Ireland, attracting thousands of attendees. She has also co-hosted a reality series for Channel 4 alongside Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and is set to release her first book, Shine Your Light, on April 2, 2025.

Discussing her time on Married at First Sight: Australia, Lucinda stated that she had never actually watched the show before joining.

“My truth is I haven’t really watched television or plugged into that world for a few years,” she told The Age.

Despite her lack of familiarity with the series, she described the experience as a “crash course in human behavior.” Lucinda also expressed mixed feelings about reality TV and its impact on participants. She told the Herald Sun that it "doesn't uplift" her, and that "everyone puts their head on a chopping block."

She noted that if someone was solely looking for love, they could simply use dating apps instead of joining a reality show. “You’d have to be mad to go on a show like that,” she added.

In a conversation with Daily Mail Australia in November 2024, Lucinda reflected on her growing career after Married at First Sight: Australia.

“The last six weeks have been incredible. I’ve been over in Europe shooting a television show for Channel 4 UK that I absolutely loved. The role they gave me is just so me,” she said.

Her transition from reality TV contestant to public figure has been marked by various projects, including a collaboration with Intrepid Travel for a guided tour. She described the experience as a chance for participants to disconnect from devices for seven days, immerse themselves in nature, and reset both mentally and physically.

Despite her success, Lucinda admitted that her demanding schedule had taken a toll on her health.

“I have had a couple of health concerns, purely out of busyness and adrenals being a bit run down,” she shared with 9Entertainment.

In 2025, she plans to focus on self-care and take a step back from her busy lifestyle. Lucinda is also considering a major personal change. She expressed interest in relocating to Asia for a period of time, mentioning destinations such as Lombok or Koh Samui.

“I’d also like to move to Asia over the winter,” she revealed. “Content create, be in the ocean, get super healthy, and just take on a different pace.”

Married at First Sight: Australia airs every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

