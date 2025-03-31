"Malicious and arrogant"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui's brutal vows to Ryan in the finale

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 38, the finale this week on Monday, March 31, 2025, on Channel 9. The segment saw the remaining couples, Jacqui and Ryan, Jeff and Rhi, and Carina and Paul make their decisions about the future of their relationships.

For Jacqui and Ryan, their Final Vows Ceremony included both of them revealing they didn't want to continue their relationship. However, their vows caught the fans' eyes, as they were filled with backhanded compliments and insults.

Fans reacted to the vows online and criticized the couple, especially Jacqui. One person wrote on X:

"Trainwreck doesn't even begin to describe the final vows of Ryan and Jacqui. While they are both as disingenuous, delusional and crazy as each other, the only difference is that Jacqui is so much more malicious and arrogant than he is. She has no grasp of reality."

"It’s obv what Jacqui’s doing: Giving Ryan a false sense of hope so SHE can be the one to break his heart at the Final Vows, that one last stab in the back. It just shows how much of a narcissistic sociopath she really is..." a fan commented.

"“I don’t wanna marry a man. I wanna marry a husband.” “In a world of red flags you are the red carpet.” Jacqui WHO IS TELLING YOU THESE ANALOGIES? Fire them immediately," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 termed Jacqui "vindictive":

"The fact that Jacqui’s planned doing this to Ryan in this way shows quite clearly that she’s not right in the head. Clint, are you watching this vindictive b*tch right now??" a person wrote.

"Jacqui’s final vows are the most incredible this show has ever seen. A literary masterpiece. Either she used ChatGPT or reading those 2000 books really paid off," a fan commented.

"The only thing ruining Jacqui's maniacal plan was Ryan dumping her first. Not a fan of Ryan's warrior-mentally but still appreciate anyone ruining Jacqui's evil plan - well played," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"How Jacqui got through the psych testing to get on this show while being a compete psychopath is pretty impressive!" a person wrote.

"I pray for humanity that Jacqui is just a bad actor playing a poorly written character from a second rate soap opera and not a real person," a fan commented.

"In a world of red flags, you are the red carpet"— Jacqui criticizes Ryan during her final vows in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale

During the season finale of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Jacqui and Ryan both said they didn't want to continue their relationship beyond the show. After Ryan recited his vows and expressed his desire to leave the experiment, single, Jacqui did the same.

As part of her vows, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 participant said that she gave him everything she could and left no stone unturned. She said that he shouldn't mistake her "meekness for weakness," her "tolerance for approval," or her "forgiveness for satisfaction."

She told Ryan that relationships shouldn't be painful, heavy, or anxious and said the only good times they spent together were because she ignored her feelings, hoping he would change.

She further told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member that he crossed a "majority" of her boundaries and that his conduct fell "well below the standard" of what she was willing to accept.

"Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet," she told him.

Jacqui said goodbye and walked away while Ryan sarcastically thanked her for the criticism. He also noted that she hadn't grown and told her to be "gone" and called her a "horrible woman."

Fans reacted to Jacqui's vows to Ryan and criticized her for the same.

Fans can stream the rest of Ryan and Jacqui's final vows ceremony on 9Now.

