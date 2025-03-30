"I feel so proud"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Beth's bold decision to break up with Teejay before the Final Vows

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 37 this week on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The segment was part one of the season finale which featured the final vows ceremony for some of the couples.

However, one couple's journey ended well before the ceremony as Beth sat her husband, Teejay, down for a conversation and called it quits. She told him she didn't want to put on a wedding dress when she knew that he wasn't interested in her and told him she deserved someone who wanted her and was sure about her.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Beth breaking up with Teejay before the Final Vows ceremony and praised her for standing up for herself. One person wrote on X:

"I feel so proud of Beth walking out of the experiment. Awhina needs to do the same."

"I’m glad Beth pulled the plug before final vows. Teejay has been stringing her along for weeks all because he didn’t have the guts to end it. So she had too," a fan commented.

"Beth we applaud you honey," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 felt Beth deserved better than Teejay:

"Bethhhhh :(( SHE DESERVED SO MUCH BETTER THAN FAKE A** TEEJAY," a person wrote.

"They paired a guy who's had 200 (two hundred!) partners with a girl who's never had a boyfriend....what did they expect? #mafsau bet TJ was back on tinder the same night..." a fan commented.

"Tj was here for show and didnt put leave until after the last week coz he wanted his 4 weeks of fame that he promised producers," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Lol Beth and Teejay didn't even make it to final vows. MAFS producers knew viewers would flip the channel to Australian Idol," a person wrote.

"The difference between Beth and Awhina is that Beth left the show when Teejay showed her he wasn't interested. Adrian has shown his true self multiple times but Awhina refuses to accept it," a fan commented.

"Final vows isn't happening"— Beth breaks up with Teejay in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 37

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale part 1, episode 37, while other couples got ready to recite their vows to one another, Beth sat her husband down for a serious conversation.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 female cast member told Teejay that she didn't want to put on another white dress like she did on their wedding day and pour her heart out only to be rejected by him.

She told him she deserved to be with someone who wanted her and was sure about her. Teejay told her he agreed.

"So, final vows isn't happening, this is just where we leave it," Beth told Teejay.

The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star told Beth her decision made sense. He further chimed in on Beth's decision in a confessional and said he was disappointed he couldn't give her what she needed.

He admitted to not feeling the "deep romance growing" between them and said that he was upset they couldn't end it on good terms. Beth also chimed in on the break up in a confessional and said the conversation made her feel "so sh*t."

"It's obvious he doesn't want me and he doesn't want this relationship," she added.

Beth said she couldn't go to final vows, stand in front of someone whom she had feelings for, and confess that she wanted a future with Teejay, only to be told they felt differently. She said she didn't want to put her energy into it and said she was done.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to the conversation online and praised Beth for breaking up with Teejay.

Part one of MAFS Australia season 12 finale can be streamed on 9Now.

