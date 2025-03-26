"Girl what?"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui asking for Rory's number 

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, the remaining couples were separated and informed of what their task during Temptation Week was. Jacqui and Ryan, who wrote different things on the cue card during the commitment ceremony, both decided to check out who their other potential matches could have been and went on dates.

However, while Ryan had a revelation about his relationship with Jacqui while on a date with Vivian, his wife flirted with her date, Rory, and asked for his number. Fans of the reality television show commented on Jacqui's date online and criticized her for asking for her date's number.

"Jacqui asking for the new guy’s number is insane girl what?" one person wrote on X.

"“The grass is greener where you water it” —— then proceeds to ask her date for his number. OH MY JACQUI," a fan commented.

"So Ryan talked about Jacqui on his date & Jacqui got Rory’s number without a thought of Ryan, hilarious," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 called Jacqui crazy.

"Jacqui licking her lips: Mmmm. Rory’s fresh and sweet. If only he knew the kind of crazy sitting opposite him, and he just gave her his phone number," a person wrote.

"Rory deleting Jacqui’s number after watching things pan out on the show," a fan commented.

"the way Ryan seems to feel super guilty but Jacqui has probably already arranged a second date with Rory," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Say what you want about MAFS but they've brilliantly edited a few scenes this year and none more so than Ryan weighing up his decision and then cutting immediately to Jacqui waiting for her date to walk in," a person wrote.

"Ryan using his date as a way of validating his feelings and like he’s just come back from therapy is weird. But Jacqui having another effing letter is ALSO weird lmao," a fan commented.

"Like an angel from heaven"— Jacqui reacts to going on a date with Rory in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35, Jacqui met Rory on a blind date set up by the experts. As the date progressed, the cast member asked Rory why he wanted to get married, and he told her he just wanted a partner for life.

Jacqui opened up about meeting Rory in a confessional. She said that he was good-looking, tall, and had rosy cheeks. She further asked her date questions in the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode, and asked if he went to the gym.

Rory told her he was a personal trainer, and the female cast member noted that she wanted to be healthy, so having a partner who was fit was "such a big one" for her.

Jacqui further chimed in on her situation in a confessional and said that she obviously wanted to make things work with Ryan, but noted that Rory was "fresh," and sweet. She added that she wanted to find out if the grass was greener on the other side.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star asked Rory what his "dream partner" would be like, and told him that she wanted someone who was intelligent and read non-fiction books. Rory said "yeah," and noted that he was reading a self-help book.

"Yeah I think Rory's like, amazing. Rory was like an angel from heaven, we just clicked like straight away," Jacqui told the cameras.

As the date progressed, Jacqui told Rory that the experiment would be over in around 10 days and asked for his number.

Fans reacted to Jacqui and Rory's date online and to her getting his number.

Episode 35 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed on 9Now.

