7 western shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon is a family drama series adaptation of the popular Jodi Thomas book series. The show premiered on April 17, 2025.

Against the rough Texas Hill Country backdrop, Ransom Canyon traces the lives of three dominant ranching families whose fate is interdependent as they face rivalries and alliances when threats from the external world threaten to destroy their survival and their inheritance.

Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) is a rugged rancher coping with personal loss, determined to defend his land and legacy. As he grows close to longtime friend Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), a mysterious stranger arrives, unearthing buried secrets and escalating the stakes.

If viewers loved watching Ransom Canyon for its rugged romance, generational tension, and struggle to preserve land and heritage, here is a list of seven similar Western shows.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Lonesome Dove and 6 other western shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Ransom Canyon

1) Godless

Michelle Dockery portrays Alice Fletcher in the miniseries Godless (Image via Netflix)

Godless is an American Western miniseries created, directed, and produced by Scott Frank. It is based in 1884 and follows a young outlaw on the run from his cruel former boss, and he takes refuge in a distant New Mexico town that is populated mostly by women.

The series tracks the notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his outlaw gang as they are hunted by vengeance by Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), who was once taken care of by Griffin like a son but has betrayed their gang.

While on the run, Roy hides with Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), a widow in the women-led town of La Belle, New Mexico. As news of Griffin’s approach spreads, the town prepares to defend itself in a brutal, lawless Western showdown.

In a similar fashion to Ransom Canyon, Godless depicts tension between isolated settlements and external threats, with unlikely partnerships unfolding against harsh Western environments.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Lonesome Dove

Lonesome Dove revolves around two retired Texas Rangers (Image via Apple TV+)

Lonesome Dove is an American epic Western adventure miniseries produced in 1989 and directed by Simon Wincer. It is a four-part television adaptation of Larry McMurtry's 1985 novel Lonesome Dove and the first book in the Lonesome Dove series.

It is set in the late 1870s and revolves around two retired Texas Rangers, Augustus "Gus" McCrae and Woodrow F. Call, who now operate a livery stable in the border town of Lonesome Dove, Texas.

Gus is a charming optimist, while Call is a stern workaholic. They live and work with a small crew: tracker Joshua Deets, loyal ex-Ranger Pea Eye Parker, former bandit cook Bolívar, and 17-year-old Newt Dobbs, whose father only Gus knows.

Ransom Canyon and Lonesome Dove both capture the rugged spirit of Texas through weathered men, romances, and the enduring pull of duty, land, and love.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV+

3) Hell on Wheels

The series is about the lives of the workers of the Union Pacific Railroad project (Image via Prime Video)

Hell on Wheels is an American TV series dealing with the building of the Union Pacific Railroad across the United States.

The series is about the lives of the workers of the Union Pacific Railroad project—prostitutes, laborers, mercenaries, and surveyors—who inhabited a roving society called "Hell on Wheels" as it traveled westward across the Great Plains.

It follows Cullen Bohannon (Mount), a Civil War veteran who joins the railroad seeking revenge for his family's death. He rises from laborer to foreman, eventually becoming head engineer.

Hell on Wheels shares themes with Ransom Canyon in its exploration of ambition, revenge, and the harsh cost of progress on the American frontier.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu, AMC+, Apple TV+

4) Dark Winds

Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Deputy Jim Chee investigate a series of crimes (Image via Prime Video)

Dark Winds is a psychological thriller produced by Graham Roland, based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels.

Dark Winds has a largely Native American cast, and Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star. Set in 1971 in Monument Valley, Navajo Nation, the story follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Deputy Jim Chee as they investigate a series of crimes.

As they confront their own pasts and tensions within the community, they are aided by Officer Bernadette Manuelito in their pursuit of redemption and justice.

Dark Winds focuses on crime, heritage, and the past's impact, similar to Ransom Canyon, with both series capturing life on the edge of the modern frontier.

Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC, Netflix

5) Justified

Timothy Olyphant as Marshal Raylan Givens (Image via Prime Video)

Justified is a neo-Western crime drama series that premiered on the FX channel on March 16, 2010. Created by Graham Yost, based on Elmore Leonard's short stories of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, namely the tale "Fire in the Hole," Timothy Olyphant stars as Raylan, a rugged, straight-shooting lawman dispensing his own brand of justice.

Raylan Givens is a modern lawman with an Old West flair, known for his quick draw and unconventional methods. After a justified killing of a mob enforcer, he is reassigned from Miami to Lexington, landing him back in Harlan County—the troubled hometown he once tried to escape.

Set in Kentucky, Justified mirrors Ransom Canyon in its focus on honor, family conflict, and the deep ties men have to the places they can’t leave behind.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

6) The English

Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke in The English (Image via Prime Video)

The English is a revisionist Western miniseries by the BBC and Amazon Prime, developed by Hugo Blick.

Lady Cornelia Locke, a British noblewoman, travels to the American frontier in 1890 to avenge her son's death. She crosses paths with Eli Whipp, a former cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, who is traveling to Nebraska to claim land that was promised to him.

As Ransom Canyon, The English examines love, revenge, and secrets embedded in the heart of a brutal Western landscape where identity and justice converge between cultures.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) American Primeval

A still from the miniseries American Primeval (Image via Netflix)

American Primeval is an American Western miniseries directed by Peter Berg, and written by and produced by Mark L. Smith. It features Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin and is set in 1857 during the Utah War.

Set during the Utah War of 1857, the series explores the struggle for control of the American West, focusing on the conflict between the LDS Church and other cultures in the Utah Territory, particularly the Mountain Meadows Massacre.

American Primeval and Ransom Canyon both explore the violent roots of Western expansion, blending historical conflict with individual survival and cultural tension.

Where to watch: Netflix

Interested viewers can stream season 1 of Ransom Canyon on Netflix.

