The Housemaid movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Sydney Sweeney

The Housemaid is an adaptation of the 2022 bestseller by Freida McFadden. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and is directed by Paul Feig. Lionsgate released the first trailer on Sept. 16, 2025. The trailer opens with an interview scene where Millie is questioned for a job.
Later it shows her receiving a key to her room, symbolizing entry into the Winchester household. Other moments include smashed dishes scattered across the kitchen floor and a scene of Millie driving away while removing her glasses. The teaser hints at hidden conflicts and rising tension without revealing the full plot.
The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway, a young woman determined to leave her past behind. She accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for Nina and Andrew Winchester. Once inside their home, she begins to see troubling signs that complicate her role.
Despite the surface of luxury, Millie’s employment quickly becomes a risk. Brandon Sklenar appears as Andrew Winchester, Michele Morrone plays Enzo, and Indiana Elle takes on the role of Cecelia Winchester. Elizabeth Perkins features as Evelyn Winchester, rounding out the central family.
Trailer : The Housemaid
The trailer begins with Nina interviewing Millie for the maid position. Nina gives her a key to the attic room, telling her that it will help her feel safe in the house. The sequence cuts to Nina smashing dishes and later being consoled by Enzo. The trailer ends with Millie behind the wheel, quietly discarding her glasses onto the passenger seat, signaling that she may be hiding parts of her past.
Scenes of the Winchester mansion are interspersed with suspenseful music, reinforcing the sense of unease. The trailer is available on Lionsgate’s official channels along with promotional stills and posters.
Cast and release
Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway and Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester. Brandon Sklenar portrays Andrew Winchester, with Michele Morrone playing Enzo, the family’s groundskeeper. Indiana Elle plays Cecelia, the Winchesters’ daughter, while Elizabeth Perkins is credited as Evelyn Winchester.
Paul Feig directs, with Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Feig producing. Sonnenshine adapted the script from McFadden’s novel, which has been a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2023 International Thriller Writers award for best paperback original. McFadden is also credited as an executive producer, showing direct involvement with the adaptation.
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are also credited as executive producers on The Housemaid alongside author Freida McFadden. Producers Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig lead the project with Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures as the production companies. Filming for took place in Ridgewood, Montclair, and Cresskill, New Jersey during early 2025.
The Housemaid is set to release in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. The Housemaid brings together a strong cast and creative team, with its first trailer offering audiences an early look into a story of secrets, power, and hidden truths inside the Winchester home. Studio announcements confirm the release timeline and distribution details, keeping anticipation focused on its holiday season debut.