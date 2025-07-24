"This is Bullsh*t!": Alison Brie's priceless reaction to Dave Franco's childhood crush reveal

Celebrity couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco recently appeared on a YouTube show, Hot Ones Versus, to promote their new horror film, Together. What started as a fun promotional activity quickly turned into a hilarious and unforgettable moment.Dave Franco revealed a surprising childhood secret during a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, where he and his wife, Alison Brie, competed by answering questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. Dave confessed that his very first celebrity crush was none other than Dame Helen Mirren, the Oscar-winning British actress known for her iconic roles.How did Alison Brie respond to Dave Franco's first celebrity crush?As the game progressed, the pivotal moment came during the second round of questions. Franco was asked by Brie to name his first childhood crush, to which Franco responded- 'Dame Helen Mirren'. Brie questioned in disbelief, stating:“I’m sorry, no! Helen Mirren was your first childhood crush? From what?”With a smile, Franco defended his answer“From being gorgeous?”What made the moment even more entertaining was Franco’s initial hesitation. He first wrote Jennifer Love Hewitt’s name on a whiteboard, but then wiped it out and replaced it with Mirren’s name. “What would you have seen Helen Mirren in when you were a kid?”-Brie addedFranco defended his choice, comparing Mirren to James Dean: “She’s like James Dean''Brie wasn’t buying it, firing back with a half-joking“This is bullllllsh-t!”By this point in the episode, both Brie and Franco had already eaten several spicy wings and were feeling the heat. The added spice made the moment even more intense and entertaining. Franco tried to explain his choice by pointing out that while he and Helen Mirren weren’t the same age, her iconic status made her a valid pick in his eyes. Still, he accepted defeat and joined Brie in eating another hot chicken wing.A real-life love story behind the scenes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlison Brie and Dave Franco have been married since 2017, and they have collaborated on several film projects, including The Little Hours, The Disaster Artist, Somebody I Used to Know, and the upcoming film Together.In an interaction with People during the Sundance Film Festival, the couple also reflected on their experience filming Together, joking that the story’s exploration of codependency may have carried over into their real-life relationship, suggesting they came out of the project feeling more dependent on each other than before.Although Dave Franco’s unexpected reveal that Helen Mirren was his childhood celebrity crush may have surprised Alison Brie, but it made for a memorable and lighthearted moment. Between the playful debate, the rising heat from the wings, and their natural chemistry, the couple’s Hot Ones Versus appearance offered a fun mix of humor and honesty.Whether tackling spicy challenges or starring together in a film about toxic relationships, Brie and Franco continue to show their connection on and off screen.Also read: “If it’s even half as good as Better Call Saul, we’re eating real good”— Fans react to first look at Rhea Seehorn’s new Apple TV+ series.