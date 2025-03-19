Trapped in Her Dorm Room: Full list of cast for the LMN thriller

Lifetime Movie Network's upcoming thriller, Trapped in Her Dorm Room, is here to take viewers on a gripping journey of suspense and unexpected twists. Directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Casey John, the movie has garnered some attention in the United States for its eerie setup and captivating storyline.

The movie has a stellar cast, comprising Ciara Hanna as Erin, Will Sparks III as Cade, Ishika Muchhal as Anna, Jessica A. Caesar as Sophia Tate, and Nicole Dionne as Andrea. Trapped in Her Dorm Room releases in the United States on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on LMN.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"When a classmate's adoration turns into a dangerous obsession, college student Erin finds herself held captive in her own dorm room during spring break."

Trapped in Her Dorm Room: Full cast list explored

Ciara Hanna as Erin

A still of Ciara Hanna (Image via Instagram/@ciarahanna20)

Ciara Hanna became a model before she stepped into the world of acting. She was first spotted on America's Next Top Model in 2009. Ciara started out in the world of television and music before she ventured into the big screen.

Known for her versatility, Ciara first appeared in Camp Virginovich as Jesse and went on to star in Project X in the same year. She is known for playing Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce and Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

Ciara Hanna is also known for playing Nicole Parker in Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys.

Nicole Dionne as Andrea

A still of Nicole Dionne (Image via Instagram/@nicole_dionne)

A casting director beside an actor, Nicole Dionne was born in Dighton, Massachusetts, and is known for her work in Two Distant Strangers for the cast. She appears as Andrea in Trapped in Her Dorm Room and her previous works include the mini-series Fake Married to My Billionaire CEO, The Alpha's Unwanted Bride, and Second Baby Second Chance.

She has worked in the casting departments of Entourage (2004 - 2011) and Uprooted.

Ishika Muchhal as Anna

A still of Ishika Muchhal (Image via ishikamuchhal.com)

The Indian-American actor, Ishika Muchhal, is popular for being versatile in different fields of art, including music and performance arts. Muchhal takes on the role of Anna in Trapped in Her Dorm Room. She is a trained classical and contemporary dancer who delves into writing and directing as well.

Ishika has previously played the roles of Krista Lee in the Stephan Vladimir Bugaj-created TV series Silent Hill: Ascension and Penelope in the Knial Saunders short Barely Friends. Her other works include Tempo and Neckline.

Jessica A. Caesar as Sophia Tate

Hailing from Rockledge, Florida, Jessica A. Caesar holds a degree in engineering sciences before she decided to become a full-time actor. She gained fame as she became the Top 15 finalist for truTV's Comedy Breakout Initiative. Before that, she had appeared in a short role in Grey's Anatomy in 2017.

Jessica has since worked in notable productions such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Kenan, Turf Valley, and Atlanta.

As revealed by IMDb, the cast also includes:

Will Sparks III as Cade

Aja Hinds as Kaley

Daniela Couso as Bethany

William Wiggins as Parker

Ethan Riley as Travis

Trapped in Her Dorm Room will premiere on LMN on March 21, 2025 and will be released on the screens courtesy the production house, Hybrid.

