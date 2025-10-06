V/H/S/Halloween ending explained: All segments shocking endings, and the sinister Diet Phantasma plot

The eighth installment of the found-footage horror anthology franchise, V/H/S/Halloween premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 19, 2025, and was released to stream on Shudder on October 3, 2025. The film uses a frame story titled "Diet Phantasma," which depicts a corporation testing a cursed diet soda that triggers explosive, demonic reactions in its subjects.

Five footage segments present a collection of gruesome Halloween cassettes scattered throughout the central narrative. These include stories of an urban legend known as "The Mommy," a deadly candy-making factory that traps a couple; a father's haunted house, possessed by a cursed vinyl record; and a shocking exposé on a sinister child-ID service called "Kidprint."

The horror anthology V/H/S/Halloween concludes with a final "Diet Phantasma" trial in which the final participants are ruthlessly murdered, and the soda's makers reveal their intention to make the evil beverage available to the general public on Halloween.

Every shocking V/H/S/Halloween segment break down - Diet Phantasma & more

The ending of the V/H/S/Halloween is anchored by its framing story, Diet Phantasma, which serves as an independent narrative criticising corporate horror and consumer culture. The plot consists of five horror shorts coupled with the Diet Phantasma frame story. Notably, Coochie Coochie Coo, Ut Supra Sic Infra, Fun Size, and Home Haunt all send their victims into a demented labyrinth that vividly brings their worst nightmares to life.

1) Diet Phastasma by Bryan M. Ferguson

The final scenes of the frame story explain the horrific success of Dr. Rothschild’s cursed soda experiments. The team uses the ectoplasm of the adult test subjects to refine the "Diet Phantasma" formula after many of them die horrifying deaths, such as exploding, spitting black bile, or being demonically possessed.

The breakthrough occurs when a child subject survives and is successfully controlled, confirming Rothschild’s plan to create a mass-produced puppet drink. The firm puts the deadly soda into mass production at the conclusion of V/H/S/Halloween, promoting it with the disturbing tagline, "made with real poltergeist extract," hoping that buyers will think it's a joke while they drink possession in a can.

2) Coochie Coochie Coo by Anna Zlokovic

The two protagonists, Lacy and Kaye, seal their fate by repeatedly breaking Halloween rules and ignoring warnings about the urban legend, "The Mommy". When they enter an eerie mansion, they find that it is an inescapable nightmare controlled by the frightening figure: the ghost of a pregnant lady who committed suicide in the 1800s.

The girls find other adults inside, acting like toddlers, who have already become the Mommy's victims. Lacy and Kaye eventually give up on their life and voluntarily submit as they are unable to deal with the impending adulthood. This segment of V/H/S/Halloween ends with the two former teens sitting by the demonic figure's feet, now her latest "obedient children" as she sings to them.

3) Ut Supra Sic Infra by Paco Plaza

Enrich sets his curse when he chants the phrase "utraasik infra" in an old ritual room, causing a disconnected phone to ring and leading to his demonic possession. In this state, he kills his friends by plucking out their eyeballs. The police, disbelieving his confession, force Enrich back to the scene of the crime to reenact it.

When he is forced to chant the phrase again, the phone rings and Enrich is re-possessed, and he dramatically flips the gravity to walk on the ceiling. This segment of V/H/S/Halloween concludes with Enrich crushing the bodies of all the police officers, repeating the cycle of violence and confirming the demonic entity's power over the place.

4) Fun Size by Casper Kelly

After breaking the rule to "take one" candy, Austin and his friends are dragged into a bizarre, grotesque candy factory run by a humanoid candy creature named "Fun Size". The monster then turns the humans into snacks in an act of mockery. Austin is chopped up and packaged, and Haley is turned into a walking bag of M&M's.

In a moment of desperation while escaping through a vent that turns into a conveyor belt, Lauren confesses she never wanted to marry Josh just before he is killed. This segment of V/H/S/Halloween ends with the four friends fully converted into human candy, and a new family is lured into the same fate by the unattended candy bowl.

5) Kidprint by Alex Ross Perry

The dark reality of the child-ID service is revealed when shop owner Tim discovers his employee, Bruce, is the serial killer using the "Kidprint" videos to select his victims. Bruce overpowers Tim, killing and dumping him with two captured children, Drew and Olivia. The already traumatized kids, beleiving Tim as also being a monster, turn on him and beat him.

During the conclusion, Bruce frames Tim as the "butcher of Ardmore," using his own tapes as proof. Whereas Bruce, the real murderer, openly insists that the "noble project" must go forward, thus ensuring that the homicidal rampage will continue under the guise of "Kidprint" in the conclusion of this segment of V/H/S/Halloween.

6) Home Haunt by Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman

The annual homemade haunted house tradition takes a horrifying twist when father Keith buys a cursed vinyl record and plays it. As soon as the record opens the "gates of hell," the cheap props and decorations turn into real, deadly monsters. The family's "Dr. Mortis' House of Horrors" becomes a slaughterhouse where ghosts slice guests, the executioner swings a real axe, and a witch boils victims.

Although the family barely escapes, the horror is shown to be spreading outside the house. The conclusion of this segment of V/H/S/Halloween confirms the full scope of the curse, as the demon face Keith carved for the house's entrance comes to life, joining the attack on trick-or-treaters in the street.

