Warfare: Full list of cast explored

The upcoming war action film titled Warfare is set to be released on April 11, 2025, in the United States. Produced by DNA Films and distributed by A24, the film explores the story of Ray Mendoza, the director. It will capture the events of his time during a surveillance mission in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006 as a Navy SEAL alongside his unit.

The cast includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Ray Mendoza, with Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, and Kit Connor. Other notable cast members include Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, and Charles Melton.

Kit Connor spoke about the team's experience in a Q&A with nofilmschool.com, an entertainment news site, after their March 22, 2025, screening in Tampa. Kit explained how the directors wanted to showcase a feeling of brotherhood and how the actors created that bond.

“I know that we all wanted to create this brotherhood and create this bond because that would make our jobs a lot easier,” said Kit Connor during the Q&A.

Kit Connor shed more light on the bond between the actors and their experiences on the set of the film.

“So the first thing that we did on our first night was shave each other’s heads, which was something that excited us all and it felt slightly ritualistic. We suddenly felt like we were immediately vulnerable with each other and it just felt like we had each other’s backs," he shared on how they connected on their first day.

Connor continued:

And yeah, we trained. We ate together. We would do everything together. We practically lived in each other’s pockets for about two months. I think it really does come across in the film. There’s a real love between us all.”

The complete cast of Warfare explored

1) D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Ray Mendoza

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends 'Mike Muse hosts a SiriusXM special with the cast of "Warfare" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 28, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is set to play Ray Mendoza in the upcoming war action film. Ray, during his Navy SEAL days, was a JTAC, a qualified service member who controls and directs the actions of military aircraft engaged in close air support.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is known for starring as Bear Smallhill in the comedy-drama series Reservation Dogs and for his role as Mike in Hell of a Summer.

2) Will Poulter as Erik

Actor Will Poulter attends the Film Independent Special Screening of "On Swift Horses" at AMC Century City 15 on March 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

In Warfare, Will Poulter stars as Erik, the officer in charge of the squadron that Ray Mendoza was a part of during the Iraqi War. Except for Ray Mendoza and Elliot Miller, all military personnel's names were changed for the movie. The officer in charge of a Navy SEAL unit, such as a troop or team, is typically a senior commissioned officer.

Will Poulter gained recognition with his work in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and in the comedy film We Are the Millers alongside Jennifer Aniston. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Warlock and has worked on TV projects like Black Mirror and FX's The Bear.

3) Cosmo Jarvis as Elliot Miller

Cosmo Jarvis seen at A24’s “Warfare” Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Cosmo Jarvis features as Elliot Miller, a corpsman who is also the lead sniper. Elliot was a medical personnel, also called a corpsman, who served in Ray's squadron. He was also the sniper who spotted the enemy informer tipping others off.

Cosmo Jarvis is well known for his role as John Blackthorne in the historical drama series Shogun. He is also set to feature in an undisclosed role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

4) Joseph Quinn as Sam

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Joseph Quinn, and Cosmo Jarvis attend 'Mike Muse hosts a SiriusXM special with the cast of "Warfare" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 28, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

In Warfare, Joseph Quinn plays the role of Sam, the leading petty officer of the surveillance squadron. The leading petty officer, or the LPO, is the enlisted senior officer of the unit, acting as the point of contact and resource for the team. They ensure the squadron selects the best course of tactical action for their mission.

Joseph Quinn is also known for other projects, such as Gladiator II, where he plays the role of Geta, and for leading the prequel horror film A Quiet Place: Day One.

5) Michael Gandolfini as LT McDonald

Michael Gandolfini and Kit Connor attend 'Mike Muse hosts a SiriusXM special with the cast of "Warfare" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 28, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

Son of actor James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini, is set to feature in Warfare as LT McDonald. McDonald is a member of an Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) and a Field Support Officer (FSO). He arrives in Ramadi, Iraq, to assist Ray's squadron to the extraction point.

Michael Gandolfini made his debut in Ocean's 8 and has also portrayed the role of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark.

Other supporting cast and crew members

Warfare is an upcoming war action film directed and written by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. David J. Thompson is the credited cinematographer for the film.

Other notable cast members include Kit Connor as Tommy, a gunner, and Finn Bennett as John, a communicator/JTAC.

It also features Taylor John Smith as Frank, a sniper, Adain Bradley as Sgt. Laerrus, a member of an Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, and Noah Centineo as Brian/Zawi, a gunner.

Evan Holtzman will play Brock, a sniper, and Henry Zaga will portray Aaron, the point man.

What is Warfare all about?

A snippet of the action sequence from the trailer of Warfare. (Image via Youtube)

The movie is inspired by true events based on the memories of Ray Mendoza and other soldiers present in Ramadi for a surveillance mission in 2006. The story follows a unit of soldiers holed up in a safe house while on a surveillance mission during the Iraq War.

The unit is spotted by an enemy who alerts others about their location. Ambushed from all sides, the soldiers battle their way to the extraction point, leaving no man behind.

Warfare has a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes. As per filmratings.com, the film is rated R for intense war violence, bloody/grisly images, and language throughout. The movie is filled with actual war events, displays of tactical acumen, and intense gun action sequences.

