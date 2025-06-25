"We getting GTA 6 before the new Blade movie” - Fans dejected as Mahershala Ali’s latest statement may suggest more delay in Marvel’s Blade

It has nearly been six years since Mahershala Ali was announced as Marvel’s new Blade, but fans have still not seen him don the trench coat and katana. What was once a jaw-dropping San Diego Comic-Con moment in 2019 has become a punchline online, as the Blade reboot continues to suffer from a tangle of delays, rewrites, and radio silence.

With Ali’s latest public comment, “I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready," the internet is once again curious about the development of the Marvel film.

The brief remark, made by Mahershala Ali at the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, has reignited frustration among Marvel fans, some of whom even feel like they have waited longer for Blade than for GTA 6.

"We getting GTA 6 before the new Blade movie," said one X user.

X user reacting to Mahershala Ali's Blade comment (Image via X/@zerowontmiss)

Meanwhile, other X users felt the same and commented on their feelings for Mahershala Ali as Blade.

"Even the original writer for Blade 98' offered to help and they said no thank you, we might be cooked," shared one X user.

"They’re still using the same image of him from Alita because we haven’t actually seen him as Blade yet although I hope he at least gets a chance to play him so he can meet the original blade in Avengers: Secret Wars," said another X user.

"What are they doing? Disney will never find anyone better to play Blade. This man has won two Oscars, for god's sake!" commented another X user.

The demand for Mahershala Ali as Blade did not seem to stop as more X users chimed in.

"The irony of Marvel having one of their coolest characters ready to go with a perfect actor attached, but can't figure out the script or tone. Ali's Blade could be the R-rated, mature content that distinguishes Marvel from their Disney+ family-friendly approach," shared one X user.

"This gets me so mad. Blade is one of my faves and Marvel is literally messing this up. How hard can it be to make a great Blade movie? Next to Wesley Snipes, you got the perfect actor right here," commented another X user.

"He was announced as Blade in 2019 man, make the damn movie or find someone else and stop wasting this dude’s time," said another X user about Mahershala Ali.

What is the 1998 Blade about, which preceded the now-uncertain Mahershala Ali-starring reboot?

Blade is an American superhero movie released in 1998 that played an important role in the cinematic history of Marvel. It is written by David S. Goyer and directed by Stephen Norrington, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Blade is considered to be one of the first commercially successful Marvel movies.

Wesley Snipes plays the lead role of Blade, with other actors including Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, and N'Bushe Wright, playing different characters.

The movie tracks Eric Brooks aka Blade, a half-human, half-vampire with the power of the vampires but only a few of their weaknesses. Having lost his mother in an attack when he was born, Blade spends his life tracking down the vampire responsible.

With the assistance of his mentor, Abraham Whistler, Blade employs high-tech weaponry and scientific equipment to battle a new vampire threat. The threat is headed by Deacon Frost, a young vampire trying to awaken an ancient blood god named La Magra.

The movie was appreciated for its action scenes, novel mixture of supernatural and martial arts, and Snipes' acting in the title role. Blade was also known for its darker tone than other superhero movies at the time and is frequently credited with setting the stage for later R-rated comic book translations.

Two sequels were produced as a result of its success: Blade II in 2002, directed by Guillermo del Toro, and Blade: Trinity in 2004, directed by Goyer. Snipes reprised his role as Blade in both of these movies and made a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

On the work front, Mahershala Ali is soon going to be seen in Jurassic World Rebirth.

