What happened to Richard Williams' kids in King Richard? Explained

King Richard, the 2021 American biographical sports drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, depicted the life of famous tennis coach Richard Dove Williams Junior, aka King Richard.

He trained two of his daughters, Serena and Venus, amid the financial crisis and systemic racism. Both sisters went on to become two of the greatest tennis players to have held the racket. Serena and Venus were two among Richard's nine children with four different women.

Richard Williams married three women, Betty Johnson, Oracene Price and Lakeisha Juanita Graham, with whom he had eight children. In the 70s, he had a relationship with an unknown woman and fathered a son named Chaviota LeSane.

Although Serena and Venus are revered figures in the world of sports and are often in the headlines, not much is known about his other children. In this article, we explore the lives of his other lesser-known children, along with the tennis stars.

Richard's children depicted in King Richard

Serena and Venus Williams (Image via venuswilliams/Instagram)

In 2022, Will Smith received an Academy Award for Best Actor for depicting the family patriarch in the film King Richard. The film explores the journey of Richard Williams as he strives hard to turn his daughters into tennis legends amid financial crisis and racial discrimination.

In the film, Richard Williams lives in Compton, California, with his wife Brandy, his three step-daughters Tunde, Isha and Lyndrea, and his two daughters, Venus and Serena.

Venus and Serena went on to make tennis history, becoming the most successful sisters in tennis or any other sports. Venus Williams won 49 singles titles, including seven Grand Slam championships, while Serena won a staggering 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slams.

Oracene Brandy Price also had three children from her previous marriage with Yusef Rasheed, who features in King Richard: Yutende Price, Isha Price and Lyndrea Price.

The eldest one was Yetunde Price, who died in 2003 at the age of 31 when struck by a stray bullet likely intended for someone else in the car she was in. She was a beauty salon owner and later a registered nurse. Serena was very close to Yutende and dedicated her 2007 Australian Open win to her late step sister.

Isha Price often helped her sisters during their tennis practice, staying out late and picking up balls for them. In the film, the cheery sister was played by the Young Sheldon famed actress Danielle Lawson. Isha is an attorney and also served as an executive producer on King Richard.

Richard and Oracene with their 4 daughters in the film (Image via kingrichardfilm/Instagram)

The youngest of all the Williams and Price sisters, Lyndrea Price is closely associated with Hollywood.

She's a customer, who worked in films like Abbot Elementary, Babylon, Euphoria, and, of course, King Richard itself. She also served as the executive producer in King Richard, along with Isha. She's also an influencer, maintaining a high-profile social media presence.

Richard's children with his other three partners

King Richard poster (Image via kingrichardfilm/Instagram)

Richard Williams had seven other children with three partners. With his first wife Betty Johnson, whom he married in 1965, he had five children. Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss and Reneeka, were raised alongside Betty's other daughter, Katrina.

Sabrina is the eldest of all the Williams children, born in 1965. She works as a hospice chaplain and has been a vocal critic of his father. She accused him of abandoning his family and never offering any help.

Richard and Betty separated in 1973, after eight years of marriage. Neither Betty nor any of her children with Richard appear in King Richard, but Oracene mentions Richard III in one scene. Apart from Sabrina, not much is known about her other siblings.

Richard married Lakeisha Juanita Graham in 2010 and has a son named Dylan Star Williams. Dylan was barely eight when King Richard was released. Dylan's childhood has been kept away from media attention. The couple separated in 2017, after seven years of marriage.

The CEO of Florida-based music company ChaVam, Chavoita LeSane is one of Richard's sons from an unknown woman, whom he met in the 70s. Chaviota, himself has two sons and has been involved in his father's life, often taking care of his health.

Final Thoughts

Richard Williams undoubtedly lived an unconventional life. Battling discrimination, societal norms and financial hiccups to make his daughters champions in the world of tennis. King Richard beautifully portrayed his struggle and the struggles of his family and got universal critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

The film starring Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Demi Singleton and others is available for streaming on Netflix.