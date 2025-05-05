What role does Bashir Salahuddin play in Another Simple Favor? Character role explored

Bashir Salahuddin is an American actor and comedian who made his acting debut with small roles in TV series like Threat Matrix and Miss Match. In 2018, he appeared as Detective Summerville in the black comedy mystery film A Simple Favor.

The sequel, Another Simple Favor, was released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. Bashir Salahuddin reprised his role as Detective Ben Summerville. Like in the first movie, Summerville aided Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) in unraveling the story's central mystery in the sequel.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor. Readers' discretion is advised.

In A Simple Favor, Detective Summerville helped Stephanie Smothers find out the truth about her friend, Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), after she disappeared. He revealed to her that Emily lied about going to Miami and that her drowned body was found in the lake at a summer camp in Michigan.

In reality, that was not the truth either, because Emily had killed her sister Faith, who looked just like her, and wanted to take the insurance policy money that her husband had started. At the end, Stephanie was able to expose the truth about Emily, which led to the latter being sentenced to prison for twenty years.

Bashir Salahuddin plays Detective Summerville again in Another Simple Favor

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville in Another Simple Favor (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Another Simple Favor, set five years after the first film, saw Stephanie busy promoting her book, The Faceless Blonde, based on her friendship with Emily and the latter's incriminating actions.

At one such book promotion event, Bashir Salahuddin's Detective Summerville showed up and wanted to talk to Stephanie about something, but she could not find the time to listen to him. Soon after, Emily walked into the event and revealed that she was out of prison on appeal.

When Stephanie looked at Summerville, he pointed out that he had been trying to tell her about it. Emily then informed Summerville that he would be subpoenaed because her lawyers had suspicions that the evidence against her had been tampered with.

Stephanie began doubting Emily's aunt Linda's true intentions after meeting her in Capri at Emily's wedding, and called Summerville to ask her to look into her. Once she escaped the house arrest she was put in because she was suspected of being Dante's murderer, she called Summerville again to ask for help.

Summerville informed Stephanie that Linda was a con artist and was associated with many "unexplained deaths." He further told Stephanie that help was on the way and that she should go to the safe house that FBI Agent Irene Walker would be taking her to.

Everything to know about Another Simple Favor actor Bashir Salahuddin

Bashir Salahuddin at Another Simple Favor's New York screening (Image via Getty)

Born and raised in the South Side of Chicago, Bashir Salahuddin is a Harvard alumnus who worked as a personal assistant at Warner Bros. before he and his friend Diallo Riddle began making videos of their own.

In 2008, the duo began working as writers on the show Chocolate News. Later, they joined the writing staff of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. They also co-created the comedy TV series, Sherman's Showcase, which also starred Salahuddin as the titular character.

Bashir Salahuddin also appeared in several TV shows, including HBO's Looking, Netflix's GLOW, and Max's South Side. He played Hondo Coleman in Top Gun: Maverick and did supporting roles in several other movies, such as Family Switch, Miller's Girl, and Back in Action.

Another Simple Favor is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

