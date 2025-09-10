When will Looking Through Water premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Looking Through Water is an upcoming American drama film, written and directed by Roberto Sneider and co-written by Rowdy Herrington and Zach Dean. The movie traces the life of William, a New York executive, inviting his estranged father, Leo, to be his guest for a father–son fishing tournament in San Pedro, Belize.
The first foray at reconciliation turns into an inner quest concerning family, forgiveness, and transformation. The film is based on the premise of family dynamics, intergenerational relationships, and the restorative power of nature. The film is based on Bob Rich's 2015 novel Looking Through Water and his 2025 autobiography Catching Big Fish. Looking Through Water is set to be released in the US on September 12, 2025.
Looking Through Water: Release date
The movie will premiere in theaters on September 12, 2025, by Good Deed Entertainment. It was showcased in a festival run featuring screenings and special sneak previews before its theatrical release.
Where to watch Looking Through Water?
The movie will release in theaters on September 12, 2025. While no official streaming or VOD release has been announced, the film is expected to become available later on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, or Hulu.
What to expect from Looking Through Water?
The film is an adaptation of Bob Rich's 2015 novel. The movie combines heartfelt family drama with scenic storytelling. The official synopsis of the movie reads:
''William McKay is a wealthy, hardened tycoon whose carefully built world implodes when a public betrayal at an award gala exposes the possibility of a hostile takeover of his company. With his reputation in question, William receives an unexpected call from his estranged father, Leo, who invites him to a father-son fishing tournament in San Pedro, Belize.''
Its narrative is structured around multiple perspectives, including the younger William’s experiences and flashbacks from his older self. The synopsis further adds:
Intercut with this past is the present-day story of William, now older, taking his bruised and bitter grandson, Kyle, on a fishing trip of their own. As William shares the events of that life-changing week, he reaches across time to help Kyle navigate pain, anger, and the ache of broken family ties.''
In an interview with People, Bob Rich, the author, explained the thematic focus:
"I was interested in exploring how people lose their way and find their way back to each other. It’s kind of a thrill to now see that play out on screen."
Cast of Looking Through Water
The confirmed cast includes:
- Michael Douglas as William (older)
- Michael Stahl-David as William (younger)
- David Morse as Leo
- Cameron Douglas as Cole
- Walker Scobell as Kyle
- Ximena Romo as Julia
- Tamara Tunie as Miss Reno
The film features a real-life father-son pairing of Michael and Cameron Douglas, adding authenticity to the story’s central relationship.
Also read: "What an insane movie" - Steven Spielberg praises Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another ahead of its release.