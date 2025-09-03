When will Pools (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Pools is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 5, 2025, following its limited theatrical run at the Music Box in Chicago on August 22. It was also shown at the Quad Cinema in New York and the NuArt in Los Angeles on August 29.

Sam Hayes' directorial debut stars Odessa A'zion as Kennedy, a college student on the verge of expulsion who is grieving the death of her father. The cast also features Ariel Winter, Tyler Alvarez, Mason Gooding, Michael Vlamis, and Francesca Noel. Pools follows Kennedy, who convinces a group of her new friends to join her on an impromptu, wild night of pool-hopping.

Listed below are all the cast and the characters they portray in the movie:

Odessa A'zion as Kennedy

Mason Gooding as Reed

Michael Vlamis as Michael

Tyler Alvarez as Blake

Francesca Noel as Shane

Ariel Winter as Delaney

Suzanne Cryer as Miss Lewis

Raymond Fox as Dale

Lucinda Johnston as Suzy

Joe Angelo Menconi as Johnny the Roommate

Kyle Anderson as Kevin the Roommate

Israel Idonije as Izzy the Homeowner

Stan Adams as Bossman

Miguel Nunez as Professor

Sarah Wisterman as Bartender

Spencer Waldner as Lawn Mower Man

Pools trailer highlights themes of freedom and self-discovery

The trailer introduces Kennedy, a college student who is in danger of being expelled due to her poor class attendance. To find a sense of freedom and escape her troubles, she and a group of friends embark on a chaotic night of "pool hopping" through the wealthy backyards of her college town.

While she is warned about the consequences of her actions and the possibility of jeopardising her future, she believes that these reckless moments are a necessary part of her journey. The trailer highlights the film's central themes of freedom, self-discovery, and confronting grief.

It concludes with the main character being asked where to begin, to which she replies, "How about right now," summarizing the film's focus on living in the present.

What is the plot of Pools (2025)?

Pools centers on Kennedy, a college student struggling with profound grief after the recent death of her father. She used to be an academically accomplished student who had lately fallen into a state of indifference, skipping classes and risking the scholarship that allowed her to attend college.

Kennedy decides on the spur of the moment to seek a different form of freedom after receiving a final warning from the university to attend class or face expulsion. Having a desperate need for relief, she invites a small, diverse group of classmates for a night of "pool hopping" in the posh areas of her college town. What begins as a careless act of escaping turns into a voyage of emotions.

The film explores Kennedy's internal conflicts as the group breaks into private pools. Her actions, which appear to be self-destructive, are a means of dealing with her loss and challenging the conventional path she is following.

She gains the ability to face her pain, reestablish a connection with herself, and recognize that life is about more than just meeting social and academic expectations.

Pools is set to hit the theatres on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

