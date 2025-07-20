When will Practical Magic 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman's Practical Magic 2 is currently in development, with a release date set for September 18, 2026.The original movie follows the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian, who are descendants of a long line of witches. The women of the Owens family are cursed in the aspect of love, which leads to the death of every man they fall for. The film blends romance, tragedy, and fantasy in a story of self-acceptance, love, and breaking generational curses.Warner Bros confirmed the return of Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to Practical Magic 2 via an Instagram video posted on May 6, 2025.&quot;Tooth of wolf and morning dew, something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026,&quot; states Kidman in the video.Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's Practical Magic 2: What we know so farAs per reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing will reprise their roles as Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny, respectively, in Practical Magic 2. Other cast members with undecided roles include Bullet Train's Joey King, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will produce the sequel alongside the original film producer, Denise Di Novi. In an interview with People published on August 5, 2024, the producer expressed intentions to honor the first film.&quot;I think the big mistake people make with sequels is when they kind of want to reinvent the wheel and be totally original and surprise people that it's different or whatever,&quot; she stated.Di Novi also spoke about the importance of the first film to women and how the Practical Magic 2 will retain elements of the original, but also offer something new to the fans.&quot;It's magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that,&quot; she added.Nicole Kidman also shared the first look of the film with a behind-the-scenes video of the two Owen sisters hugging. She captioned the Instagram clip as, &quot;The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.&quot;&quot;Turns out we have a lot of work to do,&quot; Sandra Bullock jokes as the producers ask for a second take in the clip. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAkiva Goldsman, one of the writers behind the 1998 original, is the screenwriter of Practical Magic 2. Meanwhile, Susanne Bier is the director for the film. Bier has worked with both Bullock and Kidman on the films Bird Box and The Perfect Couple, respectively.All about the original film Practical MagicPractical Magic (1998) is a fantasy-drama film based on Alice Hoffman's novel. The film stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, orphaned sisters with a familial connection to witches. The two of them are also threatened by a curse that states that every man who falls in love with an Owens woman will die.The two Owens women are raised by their eccentric, witchy aunts and come up with different conceptualizations about magic and worlds to inhabit. Following the sudden death of Gillian's abusive man-of-the-moment, the sisters seemingly take care of the death by invoking magic. However, they call forth darker forces as a result.The film addresses issues of family, belonging, self-identity and resilience and navigates romance, tragedy and magical realism. It is a cult classic that has also been referred to as a Halloween classic.Also read: 10 magical movies to watch if you liked Harry Potter.Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's Practical Magic 2 is set to be released on September 18, 2026.