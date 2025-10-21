When will Shelby Oaks premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Chris Stuckmann’s feature directorial debut, Shelby Oaks, is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on October 24, 2025. The supernatural horror film features Camille Sullivan as Mia Brennan and Sarah Durn as Riley. The supporting cast features Michael Beach and Keith David, among others.

Ad

The plot revolves around Mia as she becomes consumed by the twelve-year-old disappearance of her sister, Riley, a member of a paranormal investigation team known as “The Paranormal Paranoids.” The team mysteriously vanished while filming at the abandoned town of Shelby Oaks, Ohio.

Shelby Oaks release date, film official synopsis and trailer breakdown

Ad

Trending

Releasing on October 24, 2025, the film's official synopsis reads:

"A woman’s obsessive search for her missing sister leads her into a terrifying mystery at the hands of an unknown evil."

Shelby Oaks trailer open with chilling footages on tape reveiwed by Mia, which feature distorted video fragments of a past event. The scene depicts Mia Brennan haunted by the disappearance of her sister Riley, which happened twelve years earlier.

Ad

The following scenes depicts old footages of Shelby Oaks where a voiceover states, "Riley Brennan is now missing. She was last seen in Shelby Oaks." The next scene depicts Mia browing the internet with the scene featuring her voiceover stating:

"There is a dark and deeply haunted history in the woods of Shelby Oaks. My sister isn't the first to go missing."

The trailer further depicts spooky, decaying environments such as gloomy Ohio forests and what appears to be the massive, deserted Ohio State Reformatory. Key sequences include Riley's "Paranormal Paranoids" crew in their final, terrifying moments before vanishing, intercut with Mia's frantic investigation.

Ad

The final scenes of the trailer reveal disembodied shadows, a glimpse of a menacing figure, and Mia's growing paranoia implying that the thing from her and Riley's childhood might actually exist. As such, Mia is determined to uncover the mystery before it consumes her as well in the supernatural mystery horror.

Shelby Oaks cast and characters

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Neon)

The film features the Canadian actress Camille Sullivan in the lead role of Mia Brennan, the sister of the missing woman, Riley Brennan (played by Sarah Dunn), who was a part of a paranormal investigation crew. Listed below are other featured cast and characters in the film:

Ad

Mason Heidger as Reactor #1

Joe Quinn as Reactor #2

Mariah Burks as Reactor #3

Rebecca DeMarco as News Anchor #1

C.L. Simpson as Marilyn

Sloane Burkett as Young Riley

Brenna Sherman as Young Mia

Caisey Cole as Laura

Anthony Baldasare as Peter

Eric Francis Melaragni as David

Lauren Ashley Berry as Jess

Lori Palminteri as News Anchor #3

Emma Wolfe as Spooky Astronauts

Michael Beach as Detective Burke

Samantha Elizabeth as Reactor #5

Fox Stuckmann as Reactor's Child #1

Grayson Stuckmann as Reactor's Child #2

Dena Blizzard as News Anchor #4

Lina Edwards as Reactor #4

Ashleigh Snead as Mia and Riley's Mom

Emily Bennett as Janet

Charlie Talbert as Wilson Miles

Rob Grant as Elijah

Brendan Sexton III as Robert

Keith David as Morton Jacobson

Robin Bartlett as Norma Miles

Atticus Newell as Riley's Baby

Sophia Lucia Parola as News Anchor #5

Beth Fera as News Anchor #6

Sarah Voigt as News Anchor #2

Phuong Kubacki as Reporter #1

Matthew Flyzik as News Anchor #7

Rick Montgomery Jr. as Cabin Owner

Cody Steele as Reporter #2

Morgan McLeod as Reactor #6

Roger Conners as Reactor #7

Derek Mears, David Greathouse and Jon Michael Simpson as Tarion

Britta, Floki, Vega and Zeus

as Hellhound

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More