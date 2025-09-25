When will The Strangers - Chapter 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The fourth film in The Strangers film series, The Strangers - Chapter 2, is scheduled for release on September 26, 2025. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film features the returning cast Madelaine Petsch as Maya, along with new and returning characters played by actors such as Gabriel Basso (Gregory), Ema Horvath (Shelly), and Richard Brake (Sheriff Rotter)

The second instalment of the new trilogy, the film's plot picks up directly after Chapter 1, following Maya, the sole survivor of the terrifying home invasion. Still traumatized, Maya's nightmare is far from over as the trio of masked killers, Dollface, Pin-Up Girl, and Man in the Mask, return, more relentless than ever, to finish what they started.

The story shifts the setting from the remote cabin to a small, strange town, focusing on a more psychological horror as Maya searches for answers, forced to question everyone she meets. The Stranger - Chapter 2 is also anticipated to delve into the killer's past in greater detail.

What is The Strangers - Chapter 2 about?

The Strangers - Chapter 2 continues the chilling plot of survival and psychological torment that began with its prequel. The movie expands the terror into a large and spooky small-town location, moving from a simple home invasion. At its core, the story follows Maya, the lone survivor of the brutal attack, as she struggles with the traumatic aftermath.

Her experiences have left her deeply paranoid, which has resulted in her being unable to distinguish between friend and foe. The plot unfolds as Maya attempts to navigate this new, terrifying reality, where the looming threat of the masked killers appears to be everywhere. It explores the idea that the strangers' violence is not a random, isolated incident but a terrifying "ritual" that has been happening for years.

Maya's struggle is a terrifying psychological war for her sanity as much as her life because the killers are not just isolated to one place but are a constant presence everywhere. The Strangers - Chapter 2 is a suspenseful continuation of the original's core fear, hinting at a larger, more horrifying story that connects the past to the present and sets the stage for a dramatic final chapter.

The cast of The Strangers - Chapter 2

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate)

Listed below are all the cast and characters in the upcoming horror:

Ema Horvath as Shelly/Pinup

Olivia Kreutzova as Dollface Double

Matus Lajcak as Scarecrow Double

Madelaine Petsch as Maya

Brooke Lena Johnson as Nurse Danica

JR Esposito as Doctor

Richard Brake as Sheriff Rotter

Pedro Leandro as Deputy Walters

Janis Ahern as Carol

Ben Cartwright as Rudy

Sara Freedland as Annie

Stevee Davies as Dougie

Ella Bruccoleri as Jasmine

Nola Wallace as Young Pinup Girl

Pippa Blaylock as Young Tamara

Jake Cogman as Young Scarecrow

Froy Gutierrez as Ryan

Rachel Shenton as Debbie

Vincent Zaninovich as The Orderly

Lily Knight as Shar (Farmer Woman)

Florian Clare as Chris

Eric Hathern as Radio Preacher VO

Gabriel Basso as Gregory

Milo Callaghan as Wayne

William Lee Rayner as Cook

Pablo Sandstrom as Neil

Joplin Sibtain as Billy Bufford

Brian Law as EMT Driver

Jamie Taylor Ballesta as Dollface Photo Double

The Strangers - Chapter 2 will be released in the U.S. by Lionsgate on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

