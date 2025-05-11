Where was Fight or Flight filmed? All shooting locations explored

Fight or Flight is an action-packed comedy film, directed by James Madigan, that follows Lucas, a former special forces soldier, forced to battle terrorists after a plane is hijacked. Lucas has to negotiate several severe and erratic situations as the narrative unfolds while defending a wanted criminal. The film stars Josh Hartnett, Katee Sackhoff, and Julian Kostov.

Ad

Hungary, which provided the perfect backdrop for the fast-paced action sequences, shot most of the film. Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD), a major Hungarian hub, provided authentic aeroplane scenes. Hungary's landscapes and film infrastructure made it ideal for Fight or Flight's drama.

Filming locations of Fight or Flight

Ad

Trending

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport

The movie’s airplane-based action sequences were filmed primarily at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport. Renowned for its modern amenities and large runways, this major international airport, formerly called Budapest Ferihegy International Airport, provides a real backdrop for the high-energy scenes of the movie.

The airport's realistic aviation environment and large terminals let the production team film several key action moments both inside the aircraft and on the tarmac.

Ad

Hungarian countryside and urban settings

The film's action scenes extended beyond the airport. Different scenes were filmed in Hungary's lovely rural and city areas. Rural views and the vibrant streets of Budapest worked together to help diversify the settings of the movie, providing both dramatic aerial shots and close-up, high-octane action sequences.

Budapest's cinematic appeal

Hungary’s cinematic charm extends beyond the airport and countryside. With its rich architectural history and versatile production facilities, Budapest became an ideal choice for Fight or Flight.

Ad

The city’s stunning blend of old-world charm and modern structures lent itself to the movie’s action sequences. Hungary’s film industry, known for its generous tax incentives and skilled local crews, helped bring these action scenes to life.

Also Read: Fight or Flight: Full list of cast and characters explained

Plot of Fight or Flight

Ad

The movie follows Lucas, a former special forces agent, who is reluctantly called into action to protect a hacker known as the Ghost, aboard a commercial flight to San Francisco. After a botched attempt to capture the elusive hacker, Lucas must deal with rival assassins hired by various organizations, all vying for control of the hacker’s supercomputer.

Lucas forms an uneasy alliance with Isha, a fellow passenger, as they fight their way through a series of dangerous confrontations. The film combines high-stakes action with a dramatic, emotional undercurrent, showcasing Lucas’s journey from reluctant participant to determined protector.

Ad

Read More: Where is Unseen filmed? All shooting locations explored

More about the movie

Ad

Fight or Flight first showed in the UK on February 28, 2025, and in the United States on May 9, 2025. With Josh Hartnett heading a vibrant cast, the film is creating excitement for its gripping mix of intense action and comedic elements.

Written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona and helmed by James Madigan, the film has garnered favourable reviews for its quick-paced action and captivating narrative turns.

Stay tuned for more updates and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More