Fight or Flight: Full list of cast and characters explained

Fight or Flight is an action comedy film released in US theaters by Vertical on May 9, 2025. Directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona, the film was produced by Asbury Park Productions. It was initially released in the United Kingdom on February 28, 2025.
Fight or Flight is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language throughout, strong bloody violence, and some drug material. The cast features Josh Hartnett, Charithra Chandran, Julian Kostov, and Katee Sackhoff. Details about the cast and their characters are discussed further in the article.
Complete list of cast for Fight or Flight
1) Josh Hartnett as Lucas Reyes
In Fight or Flight, Josh Hartnett portrays Lucas Reyes, a mercenary hired by Katherine Brunt to find the hacker terrorist known as the Ghost. Lucas was fired from the Secret Service after beating up a diplomat who had a fetish for beating up young pr*stitutes. As the closest available asset in Bangkok, Katherine offers him redemption in exchange for bringing the ghost alive.
Josh Hartnett is well known for his role as a serial killer in the film Trap and for portraying Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He has also appeared in television series such as Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror, and The Bear.
2) Charithra Chandran as Isha Mallik (the Ghost)
British actress Charithra Chandran portrays Isha Mallik, also known as the ghost, in the action comedy film Fight or Flight. The ghost is a known hacker terrorist on the run from many bad people. She is in possession of a technology that can make many cellphone companies go out of business, including Blue Hype.
Haunted by a dark past, she utilizes her skills only to get back at people who indulge in illegal businesses and hurt orphans for more profits.
Charithra Chandran is known for her roles in series such as Alex Rider and Bridgerton, as well as the romantic comedy film How to Date Billy Walsh.
3) Julian Kostov as Aaron Hunter
Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov features in Fight or Flight as Aaron Hunter, an agent working for the cellphone company Blue Hype. He is secretly tracking the ghost to get his hands on the device before the others do. He reports directly to Katherine Brunt and is shown to be an arrogant and rude person. He also issues bounties on Lucas and the ghost to ensure he ends up in possession of the device.
Julian Kostov is well known for appearing in projects such as Shadow and Bone, A Discovery of Witches, and Berlin Station.
4) Katee Sackhoff as Katherine Brunt
In Fight or Flight, Katee Sackhoff portrays Katherine Brunt, the security head for the company Blue Hype. She employs Lucas Reyes to capture and bring in the terrorist called the Ghost. Katherine was in a relationship with Lucas at the time he was fired from the Secret Service. After being informed of the device by Aaron, her motives turn evil as the device can be sold for billions of dollars.
Katee Sackhoff has appeared in projects such as White Noise: The Light, Batman: Year One, Riddick, Oculus, and Don't Knock Twice.
Other supporting cast and crew members for the film
The action comedy film Fight or Flight was directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona. The project was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chris Milburn, and Tai Duncan. Matt Flannery served as the cinematographer, with music composed by Paul Saunderson.
Other notable cast members featured in the film include Marko Zaror as Cayenne, Danny Ashok as Royce, and Juju Chan Szeto as Master Lian. The movie also features Hughie O'Donnell as Garrett, Jyuddah Jaymes as Agent Kyle, Willem van der Vegt as Agent Simmons, and Sanjeev Kohli as the pilot.
What is Fight or Flight all about?
The official synopsis, as per Vertical's official website, reads:
A mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as The Ghost on an international flight. Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives.
The action comedy Fight or Flight was released in theaters on May 9, 2025, in the United States of America. As per Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a fresh score of 78% based on 59 reviews from critics so far.
