Fight or Flight: Full list of cast and characters explained

Fight or Flight is an action comedy film released in US theaters by Vertical on May 9, 2025. Directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona, the film was produced by Asbury Park Productions. It was initially released in the United Kingdom on February 28, 2025.

Ad

Fight or Flight is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language throughout, strong bloody violence, and some drug material. The cast features Josh Hartnett, Charithra Chandran, Julian Kostov, and Katee Sackhoff. Details about the cast and their characters are discussed further in the article.

Complete list of cast for Fight or Flight

1) Josh Hartnett as Lucas Reyes

Josh Hartnett attends the "Fight or Flight" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 06, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In Fight or Flight, Josh Hartnett portrays Lucas Reyes, a mercenary hired by Katherine Brunt to find the hacker terrorist known as the Ghost. Lucas was fired from the Secret Service after beating up a diplomat who had a fetish for beating up young pr*stitutes. As the closest available asset in Bangkok, Katherine offers him redemption in exchange for bringing the ghost alive.

Ad

Trending

Josh Hartnett is well known for his role as a serial killer in the film Trap and for portraying Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He has also appeared in television series such as Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror, and The Bear.

2) Charithra Chandran as Isha Mallik (the Ghost)

Charithra Chandran attends Prime Video's 'Prime Video Presents: Next Gen' (Image via Getty)

British actress Charithra Chandran portrays Isha Mallik, also known as the ghost, in the action comedy film Fight or Flight. The ghost is a known hacker terrorist on the run from many bad people. She is in possession of a technology that can make many cellphone companies go out of business, including Blue Hype.

Ad

Haunted by a dark past, she utilizes her skills only to get back at people who indulge in illegal businesses and hurt orphans for more profits.

Charithra Chandran is known for her roles in series such as Alex Rider and Bridgerton, as well as the romantic comedy film How to Date Billy Walsh.

3) Julian Kostov as Aaron Hunter

Julian Kostov of 'Triumph' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio (Image via Getty)

Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov features in Fight or Flight as Aaron Hunter, an agent working for the cellphone company Blue Hype. He is secretly tracking the ghost to get his hands on the device before the others do. He reports directly to Katherine Brunt and is shown to be an arrogant and rude person. He also issues bounties on Lucas and the ghost to ensure he ends up in possession of the device.

Ad

Julian Kostov is well known for appearing in projects such as Shadow and Bone, A Discovery of Witches, and Berlin Station.

4) Katee Sackhoff as Katherine Brunt

Katee Sackhoff attends the "Fight or Flight" New York Premiere at AMC (Image via Getty)

In Fight or Flight, Katee Sackhoff portrays Katherine Brunt, the security head for the company Blue Hype. She employs Lucas Reyes to capture and bring in the terrorist called the Ghost. Katherine was in a relationship with Lucas at the time he was fired from the Secret Service. After being informed of the device by Aaron, her motives turn evil as the device can be sold for billions of dollars.

Ad

Katee Sackhoff has appeared in projects such as White Noise: The Light, Batman: Year One, Riddick, Oculus, and Don't Knock Twice.

Other supporting cast and crew members for the film

Josh Hartnett and James Madigan attend the "Fight or Flight" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

The action comedy film Fight or Flight was directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona. The project was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chris Milburn, and Tai Duncan. Matt Flannery served as the cinematographer, with music composed by Paul Saunderson.

Ad

Other notable cast members featured in the film include Marko Zaror as Cayenne, Danny Ashok as Royce, and Juju Chan Szeto as Master Lian. The movie also features Hughie O'Donnell as Garrett, Jyuddah Jaymes as Agent Kyle, Willem van der Vegt as Agent Simmons, and Sanjeev Kohli as the pilot.

What is Fight or Flight all about?

A snippet of Master Lian and Lucas Reyes as seen in the action comedy film. (Image via Youtube/Vertical)

The official synopsis, as per Vertical's official website, reads:

Ad

A mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as The Ghost on an international flight. Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives.

The action comedy Fight or Flight was released in theaters on May 9, 2025, in the United States of America. As per Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a fresh score of 78% based on 59 reviews from critics so far.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More