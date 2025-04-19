Where was Hallmark’s Journey to You filmed? Major shooting locations explored

Journey to You follows Monica Miller, a tired nurse who hasn’t taken a break in years. When life forces her to pause, she sets off on a journey that helps her find not just a new path, but peace in her heart and soul.
The story is inspired by the real-life Camino de Santiago, a famous walking path in Spain. To make it feel authentic, the film was shot in real Spanish villages, letting viewers experience the beauty and calm of the journey.
Directed by Terry Ingram, Journey to You follows a heart-warming spiritual love story, where two strangers meet, and while walking the same path, become closest to each other.
The official summary reads:
"After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and a potential romance."
Journey to You is set to air for the first time on Hallmark Channel on April 19, 2025, at 8 PM EST.
Journey to You: Primary filming location explored
Journey to You was shot in Buitrago Del Lozoya, an autonomous unit of Madrid, Spain. This is the first Hallmark film to be filmed in this location. However, a major shooting began in late January 2025 and lasted for a few weeks, as per 4filming.com. During this time, the team recorded the natural scenes of the city and its surroundings on camera.
Buitrago Del Lozoya
Buitrago Del Lozoya is a small town in Spain, known for its historic buildings and 11th-century stone walls. The place also has religious significance, which matches the theme of the film.
The town features hills, waterfalls, and several natural sites that have been used in the film to create a romantic atmosphere. The Lozoya River, which flows around the town, is also shown in the background of the film.
The Camino de Santiago is an old religious path that leads pilgrims to the church of Santiago de Compostela in the northwest of Spain. However, Buitrago Del Lozoya does not fall on this route; it is possible that the filmmakers used nearby locations to represent the route, allowing the story to be adapted to the filming requirements.
Journey to You: Cast explored
Erin Cahill as Monica Miller
Power Rangers Time Force star Erin Cahill is an American actress who portrayed the lead role of Monica Miller in the film, a woman who gets a chance to understand the depth of love, forgiveness and self-respect.
Erin's previous work in television and films includes Holidazed (2024), Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane (2024), The Christmas Quest (2024), Autumn at Apple Hill (2024), and Blue Ridge: The Series (2024).
Erik Valdez as Javier
General Hospital star Erik Valdez is an American actor who plays Javier in the film, a man on a quest for spiritual peace and deeper meaning in his life.
Erik's previous work in television and films includes Superman & Lois (2021-2024), Confidential Informant (2023), Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution (2023), Far Cry 6 (2021), and The Delivery (2018).
As per IMDB, the other cast includes:
- Solal Bellaiche as Mateo
- Pamela Field as Dot
- Yvette Filanc as Olivia
- Eva García Montiel as hostel owner
Known for its historic architecture and peaceful natural surroundings, Buitrago Del Lozoya provides the perfect backdrop for the emotional and spiritual journey of the film's characters along the Camino de Santiago.
Journey to You will premiere on April 19, 2025, at 8 PM EST, only on Hallmark.