Where was High Rollers shot? Filming locations explored

High Rollers is the sequel to John Travolta's 2024 action film Cash Out, directed by Randall Emmett (as Ives). The film stars Travolta, Gina Gershon, Lukas Haas, Quavo, Kelly Greyson, and Alex Hurt. It follows master thief Mason Goddard (Travolta) as he attempts a daring casino heist to save his kidnapped girlfriend (Gershon) while evading the FBI.

Distributed by Saban Films, High Rollers received a limited release in theaters across the United States on March 14, 2025. It has been simultaneously released on digital platforms and can be rented or purchased on Google Play Movies, Amazon Video, and YouTube.

Filming locations of High Rollers

High Rollers was reportedly filmed at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville and other sites along the Gulf Coast in the state of Mississippi back in 2023.

Scarlet Pearl Casino

Filming of High Rollers took place in the Scarlet Pearl Casino in Mississippi (Image via/.@scarletpearlcasino)

The first resort with casino in the city of D’Iberville, Scarlet Pearl opened its door to people in December 2015. Eight years later, it became central to the Travolta film where his character is seen attempting a heist with incredible stakes.

According to Vicki Haskins, director of casino marketing at Scarlet Pearl, the High Rollers crew occupied the establishment from April 10 to 30 in 2023, and shot several scenes on adjacent roads and the beach with helicopters and exotic cars.

“They were just a pleasure,” shared Haskins in an interview with Sun Herald (March 14) after filming had wrapped up.

He believes the film will boost the popularity of the casino, as well as help local businesses to grow. Scarlet Pearl did not shut down for regular patrons while filming was on, asserted Haskins, adding that it required significantly increased coordination with the gaming commission and regulatory organizations.

Known for his works in popular films such as Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Saturday Night Fever, Travolta was a major draw at the venue. The 71-year-old actor reportedly walked through the casino a few times while off-shoot, often stopping to interact with fans.

Mississippi Gulf Coast

High Rollers was shot in the backdrop of the Mississippi Gulf Coast (Image via/@msgulfcoastheritage)

Scenes from High Roller have also been reportedly shot in various locations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the area along the Mississippi Sound at the northern end of the Gulf of Mexico (recently renamed to Gulf of America).

D'Iberville is one of many cities in the region, where the filming extensively took place. Among other cities in the region are two of the original French settlements in the United States, Biloxi and Ocean Springs.

In December 2004, six coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, and George County of the Mississippi Gulf Coast were designated as a National Heritage Area by then-President George W Bush. It allows public and private stakeholders to better collaborate to celebrate, promote, and conserve the area’s unique history, people, traditions, and landscapes.

Before the narrative moves to the casino heist at the Scarlet Pearl, the beaches of the Mississippi Gulf Coast are captured in High Roller, forming a stunning backdrop to the initial action and kidnapping sequence. The outdoors is also seen later on in the film during high-adrenaline car chases involving Mason and his team and their enemies, Salazar’s gang and the FBI.

Watch High Rollers in theaters now, or rent it on digital for home streaming.

