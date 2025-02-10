Where was I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story filmed? All shooting locations explored

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story is a made-for-television film by Lifetime that delves into the life of disco legend Gloria Gaynor. It was released on the Lifetime channel on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET, and is available from streaming on Lifetime from February 9, 2025.

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story (not to be confused with the 2023 documentary Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive) follows the life of the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer. The film's name is derived from the singer's massive 1978 hit, I Will Survive.

A brief description of the film on Lifetime reads:

"The film chronicles Gaynor’s rise to fame, from her humble beginnings to becoming one of the most iconic voices in music history."

It continues:

"Dubbed America’s “Queen of Disco,” the movie will feature many of the songs that catapulted Gaynor to the top of the charts, including her legendary hit “I Will Survive,” which became a cultural phenomenon and a powerful anthem of empowerment for millions worldwide. The biopic will also delve into the deeply personal challenges Gaynor faced, including overcoming her long and tumultuous marriage to her husband and manager."

The film is directed by Alicia K. Harris and stars Joaquina Kalukango and Lance Gross. It is inspired by Gaynor's indomitable spirit which is encompassed in the song I Will Survive as she overcame a traumatic spinal cord injury from a live performance that left her with a back brace.

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story was filmed in the British Columbia province in Canada. The majority of the movie was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. Read on to learn more about the filming locations.

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story - Filming locations explored

1) British Columbia Province, Canada

A snowy forest in the mountains in British Columbia (image via Pexels)

The British Columbia Province is located in western Canada and is famous for its varied geographic features. It is situated in the Pacific Northwest and guarded by the Rocky Mountains in the east and the Pacific Ocean in the west.

The British Columbia province has the third highest population in Canada according to a census in 2024 and boasts a culturally and ethnically diverse population. The capital of the province is Victoria.

The landscape found here includes mountains, rugged coastlines, sandy beaches, lakes, forests, deserts, and even grassy plains, which makes it an ideal filming location. It is also home to several national parks and reserves. Most of I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story was filmed here.

2) Vancouver, Canada

An aerial view of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada (image via Getty)

Vancouver is also a part of the British Columbia Province in Canada and is the largest city in the province. Besides the scenic natural beauty, the city also serves as a central hub for the arts, including music, theater, and art.

The city boasts a stunning skyline and has served as the location for several international events. The Port of Vancouver remains one of the largest ports in the world.

A few of the attractions in the city include Stanley Park, Lions Gate Bridge, Science World, Vancouver Art Gallery, and Vancouver Aquarium. Filming for I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story took place in the different neighborhoods of Vancouver.

Cast and crew of I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

The cast of the film includes:

Joaquina Kalukango as Gloria Gaynor

Lance Gross as Linwood Simon

Francesca Bianchi as Stephanie Gold

Julia Harnett as Julia

Wolf Ryman as Dino Fekaris

Pendo Muema as Irma

Katelyn Vanier as Physical therapist

The film was directed by Alicia K. Harris and written by Njeri Brown. It was produced by Charles Cooper and co-produced by Betsy Schechter, while Robin Roberts, Linda Berman, and Gloria Gaynor executive produced it.

Watch I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story on Lifetime.

