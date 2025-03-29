Where is Kelly Ryan now? Details explored ahead of Fit for Murder on Lifetime

Kelly Ryan, once a celebrated fitness icon, was at the center of one of Las Vegas's most disturbing criminal cases. In December 2005, the charred remains of 28-year-old Melissa James were found in the trunk of Ryan’s red Jaguar, which had been set on fire in a desert area near Las Vegas.

As the investigation unfolded, Kelly Ryan and her then-husband, professional bodybuilder Craig Titus, were accused of being involved in James’ death. The couple was arrested in Massachusetts after fleeing Nevada, as reported by NBC News, on December 28, 2005.

In 2008, Ryan entered an Alford plea to battery with a deadly weapon and pleaded guilty to arson, as per CBS News, May 31, 2008. She was sentenced to up to 26 years in prison but was released on parole in October 2017.

Following her release on parole in October 2017, Kelly Ryan has maintained a low profile. While there have been indications that she may have resided in Las Vegas post-release, her current whereabouts are not publicly documented.

Ryan’s story resurfaces in Fit for Murder on Lifetime, premiering on March 30, 2025, at 8/7c, dramatizing the events leading up to James’ death.

Surveillance footage captured Kelly Ryan purchasing lighter fluid at Walmart, with Craig Titus assisting her in loading it into the car later found burned

Kelly Ryan’s name re-entered public discourse following the release of Fit for Murder on Lifetime, a true-crime dramatization based on the events leading to the death of Melissa James in 2005. As depicted in the movie and confirmed by law enforcement, surveillance footage played a significant role in piecing together the case.

According to a Oxygen report published on April 14, 2024, Ryan was seen purchasing several bottles of lighter fluid at a Walmart in the early hours of December 14, 2005. Craig Titus was observed helping her load them into the same red Jaguar that was later discovered burned in the Nevada desert with James’ body in the trunk.

The case began when firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire just outside Las Vegas. Upon extinguishing the blaze, authorities discovered a severely charred body in the trunk. As per The Cinemaholic (July 6, 2022), the vehicle was traced back to Kelly Ryan, who was then married to Titus, a professional bodybuilder. The body was later confirmed through DNA testing to be that of 28-year-old Melissa James, the couple’s live-in personal assistant.

James had moved to Las Vegas in 2005 to work with the couple, assisting in the management of a fitness clothing business. According to CBS News, on May 31, 2008, both Titus and Ryan claimed they evicted James after accusing her of financial misconduct, including unauthorized use of credit cards and bank accounts. Titus also admitted to having an affair with James, though he initially said Ryan was unaware of it.

The couple was initially questioned but not detained. Shortly thereafter, they fled Nevada. A nationwide manhunt ended with their arrest on December 23, 2005, in a Boston suburb. According to NBC News, on December 28, 2005, Ryan was apprehended at a salon while getting a pedicure, and Titus was found waiting for her in a parked vehicle.

The details of James’ death raised multiple concerns for investigators. The autopsy, as noted by Oxygen, on April 14, 2024, revealed duct tape completely covering James’ face and a fabric ligature around her neck.

Though the official cause of death was listed as “undetermined,” morphine was found in her system in amounts described as “enough to kill almost any human being.” Investigators considered both overdose and strangulation as potential causes.

Witnesses further added to the complexity of the case. Megan Foley, a friend of Kelly Ryan, stated that Ryan admitted to using a Taser on James during a heated altercation, after which Titus allegedly assaulted her. Reported on Cinemaholic later, Craig Titus told a similar version to the police, stating,

“My wife’s on the ground with Taser darts in her leg. There’s blood on her face and her shirt. Melissa’s standing there with the gun in her hand.”

He then claimed he choked James during the struggle, after which she supposedly died from a drug overdose.

After the arrests, both Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan were charged in connection to Melissa James’ death. Titus later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping, and arson. He got a sentence that could keep him behind bars for anywhere between 21 and 55 years. Right now, he’s serving his time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Kelly Ryan took a different legal route. She entered an Alford plea to battery with a deadly weapon and also admitted guilt to arson. Her sentence ranged from 6 to 26 years. She didn’t serve the full term. After spending nearly 12 years in prison, she was released on parole in October 2017.

According to The Cinemaholic, she is thought to be living in Las Vegas today. But there’s little to no public information about her life since then. She hasn’t made any official statements or public appearances since being released on parole.

Fit for Murder on Lifetime steps back into that timeline. It tells the story of how things unraveled between Ryan, Titus, and their assistant Melissa James. The film re-creates key moments using court documents, surveillance clips, and news reports.

One of the standout pieces is the Walmart footage that shows Ryan buying lighter fluid and Titus helping her load it into the car. That same car was later found torched with Melissa’s body in the trunk.

Stay tuned for more updates.

