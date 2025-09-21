Where was She Said Maybe filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Netflix's She Said Maybe has been officially released globally on September 19, 2025. The romantic comedy-drama is directed by Buket Alakus and The Chau Ngo, with Ipek Zübert writing the screenplay. With co-production from Germany and Turkey, the movie finds balance in humor, romance, and family drama while surfacing topics of heritage and belonging.Among the standout features of the project is its incorporation of real-world locations. The filmmakers selected Turkey as the prime location for filming, enabling the story to be presented against genuine cultural and architectural backdrops.Filming locations and production details of She Said Maybe exploredShe Said Maybe (Image via Netflix)While the film opens in Hamburg, Germany, She Said Maybe was filmed nearly exclusively in Turkey. Production lasted from May 27 to August 10, 2024, and shot both city and countryside.In Istanbul, scenes were filmed at the Sait Halim Pasha Mansion, a waterfront building that carries significant historical and cultural weight. Other parts of the city featured include the Golden Horn, the Bosphorus Bridge, and the Çırağan Palace Kempinski.These sites underline the grandeur of Mavi’s newly discovered family world and serve as striking contrasts to her earlier life in Germany. The production also extensively used Cappadocia, known internationally for its cave dwellings, rock formations, and distinctive villages. The area is woven into the storyline as the setting for Mavi’s grandmother’s hometown, directly connecting the visuals with the plot’s themes of family legacy and cultural preservation.The film was initially shot under the working title She Said Yes before being finalized as She Said Maybe.She Said Maybe was produced by CB Medya and Dark Bay, with Saner Ayar, Cengiz Çağatay, Nurhan Şekerci-Porst, and Faruk Özerten serving as producers on the project. Jieun Yi directed cinematography, with Sebastian Thümler editing the film.The score was written by Ali N. Askin, contributing to its international production team. Metin Misdik did costume design, and Tim Tamke and Burak Yerlikaya performed production design.Read More: What is Christopher Nolan’s net worth? Fortune explored as ‘Oppenheimer’ director is elected president of the Directors Guild of AmericaWhat happens in She Said Maybe, and who stars in it?The story follows Mavi, a German-raised woman who has built her life in Hamburg. She recently won an architecture award and is navigating her relationship with her boyfriend, Can, who is eager to propose. For their anniversary, Can arranges a trip to Istanbul, where Mavi’s late mother grew up.What starts as a celebratory holiday quickly transforms into a journey of discovery when Mavi learns she belongs to the wealthy Bilgin family.At the center of the Bilgin dynasty is her grandmother, Yadigar, a formidable business leader who initially hid Mavi’s existence. As Mavi becomes entangled in the family’s affairs, she faces pressures to abandon her previous life and embrace her newfound legacy. These revelations spark conflict between Mavi and Can and within herself, as she struggles to balance independence with expectations. The movie intertwines romantic comedy with family drama, shifting back and forth between Istanbul's palaces and Cappadocia's villages, showcasing both contemporary glamour and long-held traditions.She Said Maybe is directed by a diverse international cast of ensemble actors. Beritan Balci stars as Mavi, the main character, alongside Serkan Çayoglu as her boyfriend, Can. Caro Daur, Cansu Tosun, Meral Perin, Mehmet Atesci, and Sinan Gülec also co-star, adding to the narrative's examination of love, identity, and belonging.Read More: 7 Tyriq Withers movies and shows to watch if you loved his performance in ‘HIM’She Said Maybe was released on Netflix on September 19, 2025.