Where was Twinless filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Twinless is an American black comedy psychological drama film written and directed by James Sweeney and produced by David Permut, with distribution by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. The film stars Dylan O'Brien, James Sweeney, Aisling Franciosi, Lauren Graham, Tasha Smith, Chris Perfetti, François Arnaud, Susan Park, and Cree Cicchino. It was released on September 5, 2025.

The story follows Roman (Dylan O'Brien), a young man grieving the sudden death of his twin brother, Rocky (also O'Brien). Seeking to find a means of healing, Roman attends a support group for twinless twins, where he meets Dennis (James Sweeney). The two become close friends, but their relationship is strained when Roman starts to socialize with Dennis's co-worker, Marcie.

As per BNAPDX, Twinless was filmed across different locations in Portland, Oregon. The city offered an atmospheric setting, with its combination of residential neighborhoods, public parks, and downtown landmarks. As reported by the Portland Monthly, Sweeney emphasized the precision of his storytelling process:

“It’s all plants and payoffs. You remove one Jenga piece and suddenly it all collapses.”

He also talked about developing the character of Roman:

“I spent so much time trying to find his voice. And so when Dylan read it, when I ‘met’ [Roman] for the first time, I just felt so seen as a writer.”

Filming locations of Twinless

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/RoadsideFlix)

The movie was mostly filmed across Portland, with some sequences set in downtown streets, Southeast neighborhoods, and public parks.

Downtown Portland: The movie starts with a view of the MAX light rail, immediately situating the urban environment. A few restaurants and shops in the city center were shown, including a recurring vacant restaurant that serves as a symbolic touchstone for the themes of absence and loss in the story.

Residential apartments: Residential neighborhoods in Southeast Portland served as Roman's new residence following his brother's passing. These residential environments lent reality to home life and introspective moments.

Parks and Public Spaces: Daily sites such as grocery shops and parks were utilized to show Roman and Dennis's blossoming relationship. These scenes provided texture to their dynamic, anchoring the drama in the familiarity of everyday routines.

Production and other details of Twinless

The film traces the life of Roman, who loses his identical twin brother, Rocky, in a fatal accident. Finding it impossible to come to terms with the loss, he starts living in Rocky's shoes, occupying his apartment, switching to his occupation, and even being taken for him by his friends and acquaintances.

His quest for belonging leads him to a support group of twinless twins, where he develops an affinity with Dennis. Their friendship develops quickly, but the arrival of Marcie, Dennis's co-worker, uncovers the shaky trust between them. Mixing dark comedy with psychological drama, the movie explores how loss distorts identity and makes human connection more complicated.

Twinless is produced by David Permut, with Republic Pictures initially to be responsible for distribution. The film premiered on January 23, 2025, at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the US Dramatic Competition, where it won the Audience Award and earned Dylan O'Brien a Special Jury Award for acting. After its festival run, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions distributed the film in the US.

