Where to watch 40 Acres? Streaming details explored

40 Acres is a Canadian post-apocalyptic thriller directed by R.T. Thorne. The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024. It later opened in theaters across the United States on July 2, 2025, and in Canada on July 4, 2025, through Mongrel Media.

Ad

The movie is set in a future devastated by pandemic, civil war, and famine, following the Freeman family as they fight to protect their farmland from growing outside threats. Now that its theatrical run has ended, many viewers are eager to watch 40 Acres from the comfort of their homes. In this article, we’ll explore the streaming options currently available to know exactly where and how to watch the film digitally.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream 40 Acres: All you need to know?

Ad

40 Acres is now available for digital rental and purchase across multiple streaming platforms. Here’s a brief guide to your viewing options:

Amazon Prime Video: Viewers can rent the film in HD for approximately $6.99, with a 30-day window to begin watching and 48 hours to finish once started. It is also available for around $16.99, granting unlimited streaming access.

Viewers can rent the film in HD for approximately $6.99, with a 30-day window to begin watching and 48 hours to finish once started. It is also available for around $16.99, granting unlimited streaming access. Apple TV: Offers rentals for about $6.99, following the same 30-day start period and 48-hour completion window. Purchasing the film costs approximately $16.99, allowing for permanent access to stream or download.

Offers rentals for about $6.99, following the same 30-day start period and 48-hour completion window. Purchasing the film costs approximately $16.99, allowing for permanent access to stream or download. Google Play: Mirrors Apple TV’s pricing and rental terms, with the film available to rent for around $6.99 or purchase for about $16.99.

Mirrors Apple TV’s pricing and rental terms, with the film available to rent for around $6.99 or purchase for about $16.99. Fandango At Home: Currently offers rental only, priced at roughly $7.99, with the same standard viewing windows—30 days to start and 48 hours to finish after playback begins.

Currently offers rental only, priced at roughly $7.99, with the same standard viewing windows—30 days to start and 48 hours to finish after playback begins. Plex: The film is available for purchase only at approximately $16.99, giving unlimited access to stream it at one’s convenience.

Ad

Prices and availability may vary slightly depending on region, so it’s a good idea to check the specific platform in the viewer’s area for the most accurate pricing.

About 40 Acres: Plot and cast overview

Ad

40 Acres is a Canadian post-apocalyptic suspense film set in a near-future world plagued by a global pandemic, civil war, and universal famine. The movie tracks the Freeman family, the progeny of African American farmers who first inhabited rural Canada in the 19th century.

After the national breakdown caused by a devastating fungal pandemic, civil conflict, and widespread famine, they stay put in an area of rich land that has become more precious with food shortages and resource limitations.

Ad

The family consists of matriarch Hailey Freeman, her spouse Galen, her grown son Manny, and their kids. As attacks from armed militias and environmental turmoil mount, the Freemans are set to fight for their land and way of life. The narrative tracks their struggle to survive while coping with internal family conflict and external threats.

The film features Danielle Deadwyler portraying Hailey Freeman and Michael Greyeyes as Galen. Other cast members include Kataem O’Connor, Jaeda LeBlanc, Leenah Robinson, Milcania Diaz-Rojas, and Haile Amare. The film highlights survival, family strength, and conflict over territory in a decaying social environment.

Ad

Also read: Where to watch Lilo & Stitch (2025)? Streaming details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More