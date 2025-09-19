Where to watch Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires? Streaming details explored

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is the new animated movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Ánima. The film envisions Batman within the Aztec empire, merging Mesoamerican history with the heritage of Gotham’s guardian. Viewers are eager to know the release date of the film, its streaming platforms, and information regarding its storyline and cast.

The launch will start with a cinema distribution. Cinépolis Distribución is set to launch Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires in Mexico on September 18, 2025, with its theatrical debut in the United States on September 19, 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the movie will eventually be available for streaming on Max.

The streaming premiere is anticipated on December 3, 2025, roughly two months following the VOD release. The film has a duration of 89 minutes and will be offered in English and Spanish.

Where to watch Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

The film shows Yohualli Coatl in his Aztec-inspired armor. (Image via Warner Bros)

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will stream on Max in the United States from December 3, 2025. Max is confirmed as the primary streaming platform at launch. The movie will also be available for purchase on Amazon Video and Apple TV, along with other services such as Fandango At Home. International availability will depend on regional distribution deals, with Warner Bros. Discovery expected to handle releases in other territories.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires plot summary and trailer

The narrative centers on Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec child whose father falls victim to Spanish conquistadors. In adulthood, Yohualli takes on the role of a priest in King Moctezuma II's court and collaborates with temple clerics of Tzinacan to oppose the invaders. To safeguard his community, he takes on the masked identity of Batman, motivated by the Aztec bat deity Tzinacan.

The story delves into his fight against Hernán Cortés and the Spanish army, while also presenting reinterpreted DC villains set in the Aztec context. In June 2023, Warner Bros. revealed the first glimpse. The teaser emphasized Yohualli’s evolution into Batman, featuring Aztec cultural aspects in his costume and design. A trailer has now been launched, offering viewers a deeper insight into the narrative.

Voice cast and final thoughts on Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

A battle still from Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (Image via Waner Bros)

The voice cast includes Horacio García Rojas as Yohualli Coatl/Batman, with Jay Hernandez voicing the character in English. Omar Chaparro voices Yoka/Joker, with Raymond Cruz in the English dub. Álvaro Morte plays Hernán Cortés/Two-Face, Jorge R. Gutiérrez voices Toltecatzin, and José Carlos Illanes plays Pedro de Alvarado. The film is directed by Juan Meza-León and written by Ernie Altbacker and Meza-León.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires combines Aztec history with the DC mythos, presenting a unique Elseworlds-style story. The film begins its theatrical run in September 2025 before streaming on Max in December 2025. Early previews and first-look material have built anticipation. Debate around its portrayal of the Spanish conquest has sparked discussion, but Warner Bros. and Ánima continue to present it as a cultural reimagining of Batman’s story.

