Where to watch Bad Shabbos? Streaming details explored

Bad Shabbos is a dark comedy film directed by Daniel Robbins and distributed by Menemsha Films. It premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2024, where it won the Audience Award, and later screened at the Hamptons International Film Festival. The film was released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Bad Shabbos is now available digitally via PVOD. The film is listed for rent and purchase on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. While digital rental options have been officially announced, additional platforms may carry the movie depending on the region. The runtime of the film is 84 minutes.

Blu-ray and DVD release details have not yet been revealed. For now, Bad Shabbos is expected to remain accessible primarily through digital rental and purchase, with subscription streaming availability anticipated at a later date.

Streaming and digital availability of Bad Shabbos

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Menemsha Films)

Bad Shabbos is currently available on PVOD services, though access may vary by country:

Amazon Prime Video: The film is available to rent at $5.99 in the US and select international regions through Prime Video’s rental store.

The film is listed for rent or purchase on Apple TV / iTunes, with HD formats and closed-captioning supported.

Other services: Depending on local distributors, the film may appear on other regional on-demand platforms that partner with Menemsha Films.

Pricing and platform details are subject to confirmation. It's always advised to check each service for the most accurate information.

About the Bad Shabbos movie

Bad Shabbos tracks David (Jon Bass) and fiancée Meg (Meghan Leathers), who are organizing a Shabbat dinner to bring their families together. But what should be a cozy cultural affair quickly descends into disaster when a fatal accident or maybe even murder derails the evening. With Meg’s Catholic parents on their way, the dinner devolves into a hilariously disastrous night filled with cover-ups and confessions.

The movie features a strong ensemble cast, including Kyra Sedgwick, Milana Vayntrub, Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, Jon Bass, Meghan Leathers, Ashley Zukerman, Catherine Curtin, and David Paymer.

In a June 2024 interview with Screen Rant, director Daniel Robbins explained his vision for blending comedy with tension:

“The goal going into it was to make a comedy that felt like the comedies I watched growing up. Meet the Parents, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, those types of movies that have very, very tight scripts, big laughs, heart, and show and authentic subculture. We just thought if we could take that type of movie and give it a thriller engine, which just adds so much tension and craziness.”

In the same interview, Kyra Sedgwick spoke about playing Ellen, the Jewish mother at the center of the chaos:

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a Jewish mother per se. And such a Jewish mother in every way, just no holds barred. I loved her conviction around tradition and how incredibly important that felt to her. I loved how much she cared about her family and needed her family close… She made me laugh.”

As reported by Deadline, Menemsha Films' Neil Friedman added:

“‘Bad Shabbos is a one-of-a-kind motion picture. There is non-stop laughter from audiences from beginning to end. It has been too long since we have had a film this entertaining, and it cannot come at a better time for audiences nationwide.”

Beyond its comedic chaos, Bad Shabbos highlights the unpredictability of family gatherings and the cultural collisions that can emerge from love and tradition.

