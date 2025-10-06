Where to watch the Scurry (2025) movie? Streaming details explored

Scurry is a 2025 Australian horror film directed by Luke Sparke and written by Tom Evans. It is produced by Sparke Films and runs for 96 minutes. The film had its US limited theatrical and digital release on October 3, 2025, distributed by Signature Entertainment. There were also earlier releases in Australia, including a festival premiere on September 22, 2024, and a wider release in 2025. The cast features Jamie Costa as Mark, Emalia as Kate, Indianna Sparke, Brooke Marsden, and Jet Tranter.

The official synopsis reads:

"Trapped beneath the surface in a collapsing tunnel, two strangers - wounded, disoriented, and running out of time - must work together to escape. With every step deeper into the dark, the walls close in and the threat grows deadlier. Hunted by the relentless creatures skittering through the shadows, survival means facing their worst fears... or becoming prey."

Filmed entirely in Queensland, Australia, at Sparke Films Studio on the Gold Coast, the film was shot in real time using a single continuous take. It is a story about survival in an environment that turns against you, aiming to blend psychological fear with creature-driven horror.

Streaming details of Scurry

Scurry is currently available On Demand across major digital platforms. Viewers can rent or buy the film on Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Plex. The digital release began on October 6, 2025, following its limited theatrical debut.

On Prime Video, new subscribers can access the movie with rental options starting at $6.99, or they can purchase it for $12.99. Prime membership plans cost $14.99 per month or $139 annually, offering access to additional content but not required to rent or buy.

On Apple TV, the movie is available to rent for $6.99 or buy for $12.99 in HD, with no subscription needed. Fandango at Home lists identical pay-per-view options, while Plex also offers rentals for around $7.99.

Scurry is not exclusive to any single platform and can be accessed through multiple retailers worldwide. There are no free streaming options currently, and it is not yet included in any subscription-based library. A Blu‑ray or DVD release has not been officially announced as of October 2025.

What is Scurry about

Emalia as Kate in Scurry (2025) cautiously aims a gun while holding a lighter to see through the pitch-black tunnel. (Image via Signature Entertainement)

Scurry follows Mark (Jamie Costa) and Kate (Emalia), two survivors trapped underground after a catastrophic city attack. Injured and cut off from the surface, they navigate collapsing tunnels and face dwindling oxygen supplies, only to realize that they are not alone, something monstrous is hunting them in the dark.

Shot as a one-take real-time survival thriller, the film combines psychological tension with physical confinement. The production relied on practical effects and immersive camera work by cinematographer Luke McLean to simulate the sensation of being trapped underground.

The film also draws inspiration from creature classics like The Descent and The Tunnel, blending minimalist storytelling with apocalyptic horror. The confined tunnels act as both a physical and emotional battlefield, pushing the characters to their breaking points while revealing deeper fears of trust and isolation.

Scurry is available for rent or purchase across digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Plex. It remains unavailable on subscription services or Blu‑ray for now. The film delivers a tense, real-time survival experience set in a collapsing world, exploring primal fears and the will to survive against overwhelming odds.

