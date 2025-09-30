Where to watch The Toxic Avenger? Streaming details explored

The Toxic Avenger is now available to watch, but access differs depending on platform and region. The 2025 remake of the 1984 cult film features Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige. Directed by Macon Blair and produced by Legendary Entertainment with Troma Entertainment founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the film opened nationwide on August 29, 2025, before moving to digital platforms.
The film was released for digital streaming through AMC+ and Shudder in the United States. Cineverse, the distributor, also made the film available for premium video on demand starting September 30, 2025. Platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, YouTube, and Fandango at Home.
The Toxic Avenger streaming and digital release details
AMC+ and Shudder currently host The Toxic Avenger remake as subscription-based services. Cineverse confirmed the rollout on these platforms following the theatrical run. Digital marketplaces including Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google TV, YouTube, and Fandango at Home also list the unrated film in both HD and 4K.
Cineverse confirmed that the premium digital release began September 30, 2025, with rentals priced at $19.99 and purchases at $24.99. On some platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV, both standard and UHD formats are offered at the same price. YouTube and Google TV also provide 48-hour rental windows with the same pricing tiers. Blu-ray release is scheduled for late October 2025, giving fans a physical copy option.
The theatrical run for the film has ended in most cinemas, but it is now available to watch on digital platforms. International availability varies depending on regional streaming rights, with JustWatch tracking updates across more than 300 platforms.
Reports suggest the film could stream on Screambox, Cineverse’s in-house platform, in early 2026, similar to previous Cineverse titles. For now, AMC+ and Shudder remain the only subscription services hosting the film, while digital rentals and purchases offer flexible one-time viewing options and pricing consistent across most retailers.
The Toxic Avenger plot and cast
The story follows Winston Gooze, a janitor who suffers from a terminal illness. After falling into a vat of toxic chemicals, he is transformed into The Toxic Avenger. Deformed but empowered with new strength, he sets out to fight against corporate corruption and protect his family and community.
Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze, while Kevin Bacon stars as Bob Garbinger, a corrupt businessman. Elijah Wood appears as Fritz Garbinger, Bob’s brother and enforcer. Jacob Tremblay plays Winston’s stepson Wade, and Taylour Paige portrays reporter J.J. Doherty. The film uses practical effects along with modern techniques to present the transformation of its central character, staying close to the tone of the 1984 original while introducing new story elements.
The Toxic Avenger is now accessible across multiple platforms, giving viewers the choice to watch in theaters, subscribe through AMC+ or Shudder, or rent and purchase digitally. Check the platform that best suits your preference and watch the remake of this cult classic today.