The Toxic Avenger: Every movie in the franchise ranked

The theatrical release of the much-awaited The Toxic Avenger reboot on August 29, 2025, brought back the era of campy superhero horror comedy. Over four decades and five movies later, it continues to be a timeless entertainer, filled with grotesque violence, crass comedy, and satirical concepts. From being childhood favorites to adulthood nostalgia, the franchise does it all.

While the first four movies were directed by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the most recent reboot is helmed by Macon Blair. The legacy lives on, with Melvin Ferd/Winston Gooze (Mitch Cohen/ Peter Dinklage), an inconsequential janitor turning into the titular superhero, AKA "Toxie," battling evil in Tromaville, New Jersey. His misadventures immerse fans in a hilariously low-budget world.

Which movie in the Toxic Avenger franchise tops the list? And where does the latest installment stand?

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Mild spoilers ahead.

The Toxic Avenger: All 5 movies ranked according to plot and overall impact

5) The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989)

Part III struggled with execution and editing issues (Image via Prime Video)

The largely forgettable plot of The Toxic Avenger Part III comes down to a behind-the-scenes decision. Directors Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Kerz finished shooting the sequel to the original and realized that they had too much footage. The result? Splitting it into two sequels. In short: This movie should have never existed. From a meandering plot to choppy tonality, it is a skip for even the most avid fan.

The plot is a fun introspection on a superhero's quest for goodness. Think Prime Video's The Boys, but way more campy: Desperate to find a job that will fund his blind fiancée's expensive eye surgery, Toxie accepts a job at Apocalypse Inc., his former nemesis. When the company turns against the people of Tromaville, he must decide if his new persona is worth it. What follows is a dance with the Devil.

The one highlight is the memorable death sequences and the trademark special effects Kaufman is known for. It retains the flavor of the original, perfect for fans who want a laid-back entertainer.

4) The Toxic Avenger Part II (1989)

Toxie's weapon is a mop (Image via Prime Video)

It is Toxie's time to save Tromaville. When Apocalypse Inc. threatens to ruin Tromaville's people and the environment by showing up with a bomb, Toxie rises from the rubble to save the day. But the battle is just beginning, as the evil corporation uses Toxie's parental traumas to their advantage. This leads to a Japan trip and a misadventure like never before.

Fans have more or less the same gripe about part II as part III. The odd story structure and the stilted cuts didn't help, but combined with the pressure to fill the original's shoes, the movie implodes. The shock of the original softened with the sequel, and the meandering plot did not translate into a fun watching experience. Tighter pacing, more shocking gore, and a well-rounded story could've helped.

3) Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000)

Toxie and his alter ego switch places (Image via Prime Video)

Every superhero movie requires a multiverse, and this Kaufman classic is no different. Toxie gets trapped in an interdimensional mess when an explosion sends him to Tromaville's mirror city, Amortville. At the home base, his evil alter-ego, The Noxious Avenger, wreaks havoc. Things soon spiral out of control as Toxie tries to save the day. The opening monologue by Stan Lee ups the excitement right away.

Even if a lot of things don't make sense in The Toxic Avenger IV, the fun is in letting go and soaking up its return to the franchise's essence. Parts II and III struggled in their execution, but Part IV successfully brought back the gasp factor Kaufman and Herz are known for. Even with a loose plot that thrived on vibes, the movie managed to entertain from start to finish.

However, The Toxic Avenger IV received mixed reviews for its insensitive treatment of jokes, especially about women and mental health. Some even called the humor excessive and relentless.

2) The Toxic Avenger (2025)

Peter Dinklage is the new Toxie (Image via YouTube/Umbrella Entertainment)

When janitor Winston Gooze accidentally falls into a vat of acid, he becomes the superhero (albeit a reluctant one) that his town needs. Juggling his life as a terminally ill man and a stepfather, he must battle and thwart an evil corporation that aims to destroy everything he holds dear.

A reboot comes with its own share of pushback from Toxic Avenger loyalists, but despite that, this Macon Blair directorial had high hopes, and it delivered in more than one way. It nails the seamless mix of absurdist humor and witty political commentary with current pop culture references, creating a new, more emotionally resonant path for the superhero to tread on.

However, the movie's biggest gripe is the overuse of CGI. The Toxic Avenger franchise is known for making clunky violence work in its favor, so the smooth, glitch-free horror felt too sophisticated to be part of the campy franchise fans know and love. It is a brave attempt at bringing back a niche genre, and it ends up entertaining nonetheless.

1) The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The man turns into a deformed superhero (Image via Prime Video)

Nothing beats the old-school charm and wham-bam shock value of the original, with Michael Ferd's hero origin story being front and center. From the get-go, the movie has no qualms about being as senselessly violent as possible, trusting the audience to get on board. It makes fun of every superhero trope imaginable, from the misunderstood everyday man to a superhero swooping in to save the day.

However, it also doesn't take itself too seriously. The Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz creation doesn't shy away from its theatrical but utterly nonsensical execution, with a superhero who doesn't mind ripping bowels out in the name of justice. Overall, it is timeless, which increases its rewatchability factor.

Its success spawned decades worth of movies, so the 1984 version of The Toxic Avenger is the only obvious answer that tops the list.

Watch The Toxic Avenger (2025) in theaters worldwide. Watch the other movies in the franchise by renting them on Prime Video or Fandango at Home.

