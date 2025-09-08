Where to watch Winter Spring Summer or Fall movie? Streaming details explored

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, Winter Spring Summer or Fall was released on April 25, 2025 in the United States. Featuring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White as the main cast, the film follows two very different teenagers who meet by chance during their senior year of high school. The story unfolds over four distinct days, one in each season, as the two fall in and out of love and challenge each other's perspectives on life.
Premiered on June 6, 2024, at Tribeca Festival, the film was released on digital platforms at the same day of its theatrical release. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is available to stream on Paramount+, and it is also available to rent or purchase on other digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. The plot explores the pressures of young adulthood and the difficult choices that come with growing up.
Where to watch Winter Spring Summer or Fall?
The film is available to stream on the following platforms via subscription:
- fubo TV
- Paramount+ with Showtime add-on
- Paramount+ via Amazon Channel
- Paramount+ via Roku Premium Channel (includes 4k option)
Viewers can also purchase or rent the film on the given platforms:
- Prime Video
- Apple TV
- Fandango At Home
- FlixFling
- Plex
- Spectrum On Demand
- Google Play
What is Winter Spring Summer or Fall about?
Winter Spring Summer of Fall centers on the unlikely romance between two high school seniors with drastically different life trajectories. Remi (Ortega) is a highly driven academic with a meticulously planned future, including a spot at Harvard, to please her parents. In contrast, Barnes (White) is a carefree, music-loving slacker who lives for the moment and has no plans after graduation.
The story is uniquely represented through four distinct days, each on a different season of their senior year. Their initial chance encounter in the winter sparks a connection that gradually deepens. As the seasons change, their bond strengthens, but the looming reality of Remi's departure for college forces them to confront the profound differences in their goals and expectations.
The film explores the common coming-of-age challenge of choosing between a planned path and an unexpected love that challenges everything. It's a heartfelt narrative about finding oneself, taking risks, and the difficult choices that accompany first love.
Who are the cast of Winter Spring Summer or Fall?
Given below is a list of all the cast and characters in the romantic drama film:
- Jenna Ortega as Remi
- Percy Hynes White as Barnes
- Adam Rodriguez as Javier
- Marisol Nichols as Carmen
- Elias Kacavas as PJ
- Corynn Treadwell as Ashley Middleton
- Ahais as Wade
- Alexis Zollicoffer as Sheryl
- Bridget Oberlin as Stevie
- Evangeline Barrosse as Evangeline
- Kylee Anderson as Erica Morris
- Terran Lowe as Lucas
- B Z Cullins as Bouncer
- Langi Tuifua as Connor Frisk
- Larkin Bell as Saira
- Garet Allen as Dean
- Joey Miyashima as Kenji
- Wendy Joseph as Kate
- Kate Rachesky as Wendy
- Mark Provencher as Mr. Provencher
- McKayla Reyes as Gabby
- Reece Raechelle as Nurse
- Jacqueline Emerson as Robyn
- Cameron Foremaster as Guitarist
Winter Spring Summer or Fall is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.