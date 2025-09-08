Where to watch Winter Spring Summer or Fall movie? Streaming details explored

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, Winter Spring Summer or Fall was released on April 25, 2025 in the United States. Featuring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White as the main cast, the film follows two very different teenagers who meet by chance during their senior year of high school. The story unfolds over four distinct days, one in each season, as the two fall in and out of love and challenge each other's perspectives on life.

Premiered on June 6, 2024, at Tribeca Festival, the film was released on digital platforms at the same day of its theatrical release. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is available to stream on Paramount+, and it is also available to rent or purchase on other digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. The plot explores the pressures of young adulthood and the difficult choices that come with growing up.

Where to watch Winter Spring Summer or Fall?

Winter Spring Summer or Fall

The film is available to stream on the following platforms via subscription:

fubo TV

Paramount+ with Showtime add-on

Paramount+ via Amazon Channel

Paramount+ via Roku Premium Channel (includes 4k option)

Viewers can also purchase or rent the film on the given platforms:

Prime Video

Apple TV

Fandango At Home

FlixFling

Plex

Spectrum On Demand

Google Play

What is Winter Spring Summer or Fall about?

Winter Spring Summer of Fall centers on the unlikely romance between two high school seniors with drastically different life trajectories. Remi (Ortega) is a highly driven academic with a meticulously planned future, including a spot at Harvard, to please her parents. In contrast, Barnes (White) is a carefree, music-loving slacker who lives for the moment and has no plans after graduation.

The story is uniquely represented through four distinct days, each on a different season of their senior year. Their initial chance encounter in the winter sparks a connection that gradually deepens. As the seasons change, their bond strengthens, but the looming reality of Remi's departure for college forces them to confront the profound differences in their goals and expectations.

The film explores the common coming-of-age challenge of choosing between a planned path and an unexpected love that challenges everything. It's a heartfelt narrative about finding oneself, taking risks, and the difficult choices that accompany first love.

Who are the cast of Winter Spring Summer or Fall?

A still from the film

Given below is a list of all the cast and characters in the romantic drama film:

Jenna Ortega as Remi

Percy Hynes White as Barnes

Adam Rodriguez as Javier

Marisol Nichols as Carmen

Elias Kacavas as PJ

Corynn Treadwell as Ashley Middleton

Ahais as Wade

Alexis Zollicoffer as Sheryl

Bridget Oberlin as Stevie

Evangeline Barrosse as Evangeline

Kylee Anderson as Erica Morris

Terran Lowe as Lucas

B Z Cullins as Bouncer

Langi Tuifua as Connor Frisk

Larkin Bell as Saira

Garet Allen as Dean

Joey Miyashima as Kenji

Wendy Joseph as Kate

Kate Rachesky as Wendy

Mark Provencher as Mr. Provencher

McKayla Reyes as Gabby

Reece Raechelle as Nurse

Jacqueline Emerson as Robyn

Cameron Foremaster as Guitarist

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

