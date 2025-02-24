Who does Bridget Jones end up with in Mad About the Boy? Everything you need to know

This Valentine's Day was made a bit extra romantic as Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, was finally released in theatres on February 14, 2025. The fourth film in the series sees the return of Renee Zellweger as the titular character. It follows her as she navigates life while being a single mother only to find herself in a love triangle with two eligible bachelors.

Warning - Spoilers for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy to follow. Reader discretion is advised

Following her husband's death, Bridget Jones has found a new life as a single mother and successful screenwriter. However, she is also out in pursuit of love, which leads her to the 29-year-old Roxster (Leo Woodall) and Mr. Scott Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a teacher at the school where Bridget's children study.

Bridget ends with Scott, the journey to it is filled with drama that certainly lives up to what fans may expect out of the franchise.

Bridget ends up with Scott at the end of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget breaks up with Roxster

Bridget and Roxster meeting for the first time (Image via Universal Pictures)

After rescuing Bridget and her kids from a tree, Roxster and her start dating after he matches her on Tinder following the event. While initially, Bridget is worried about the huge age gap between them, Roxster assures her that it won't be an issue as he likes older women, as he finds them more mature and experienced, and they date throughout the summer.

However, one day after getting drunk, Roxster accidentally lets it slip that the age gap between them bothers him. He then begins ghosting her, leaving Bridget disappointed. Roxster, realizing his mistake, tries to make it up to Bridget by meeting her in person and apologizing to her by saying he loves her.

Unfortunately for him, Bridget has moved on by now and rather breaks up with him.

Scott professes his love for Bridget

Scott alongside Bridget (Image via Universal Pictures)

In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the titular character then meets with Scott Wallaker, a teacher at her kid's school. While Wallaker never really focused on wanting a family, he forms a special bond with Billy - Bridget's son. Due to Mark's (Colin Firth) death, Billy is struggling a bit and worries that he may forget his father. However, Scott assures him that Mark's love for him is everywhere.

Billy also gives a solo performance with Scott's help at the School's Christmas Concert, and seeing how much his teacher has helped his kid come to terms with Mark's death, Bridget invites Scott out for drinks. However, at the location, Scott chickens out from going in and is persuaded by Bridget to come inside.

There he confesses that he loves her by referencing Newton's third law of motion and the two share a kiss. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ends with a scene set a year later where Scott and Bridget are at a New Year's Eve party and the two kiss while saying "I love you."

Where to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

In the United States of America, the film was released on Peacock on Valentine's Day. So, folks can check the film out on the streaming service. However, to watch the movie, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For everywhere else, fans can check out the fourth Bridget Jones on the big screen as it was released in theaters.

