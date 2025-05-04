Who is Elena Sofia Ricci? Meet the actress who plays Portia Versano in Another Simple Favor

Elena Sofia Ricci plays the role of Portia Versano in Another Simple Favor. Her role takes up different personas, as Dante's mother, one of the important figures in the Versano family of mafias, and Emily's mother-in-law, who despises her.

Ad

Another Simple Favor is the second part of A Simple Favor. The new release features Anna Kendrick as the famous private detective and mom-influencer Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively as the murderer Emily Nelson/ Hope McLanden.

Stephanie is pushed into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos as she reaches Capri, Italy, for Emily's wedding. While Emily's rich mafia fiancé, Dante Versano (Michele Morrone), seems madly in love with her, Dante's mother, Portia Versano, stands firmly against the marriage. Portia's character adds complexities to the plot, making her a vital part of the storyline.

Ad

Trending

Elena has made a mark in the film, television, and theatre scene through her acting. She holds several prestigious Italian entertainment awards to her name, including Premio Flaiano, which she won thrice, making her a renowned talent in the field.

All about Elena Sofia Ricci's character in Another Simple Favor

Elena Sofia Ricci as Portia Versano in Another Simple Favor (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Elena Sofia Ricci portrays Portia Versano, a vital member of the Versano mafia family and the mother of Emily's groom-to-be, Dante Versano. She is indirectly introduced at the beginning of the film, where Emily briefly expresses her distaste for Portia to Stephanie on their flight to Capri.

Ad

Making her first appearance in the film, Elena Sofia Ricci meets Stephanie and the affianced couple as Portia at their pre-wedding lunch event. Her sharp remarks on the 'disaster' of a marriage and Stephanie's fashion sense give a peek into her character's personality. She is a high-headed, dominating, and unpleasant figure whose arrogance excuses every action of hers.

Elena Sofia Ricci, Michele Morrone, and Blake Lively in a still from the film (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Her hate for Emily becomes evident when she invites Emily's mother and Aunt Linda to the wedding, with whom Emily doesn't have a good relationship. As Portia tries to express her unhappiness in the marriage and keeps prompting her son to stop it, the marriage finally happens with her son not heeding to any of her wishes.

Ad

However, when Dante is murdered, Portia gets enraged and distraught at her son's death. She takes prompt action in finding the murderer, putting Stephanie under house arrest as a suspect. When Stephanie escapes later, she catches her and injects her with truth serum to find out about her son's death.

As she realises Stephanie is not of much help, she instructs her men to kill her. Emily comes to Stephanie's rescue, and the duo escapes from Portia's men.

Ad

Ad

Later, the truth behind Dante's murder is unveiled to the viewers, and Charity (Blake Lively), Emily's triplet sister, goes to jail on her behalf as the culprit. Portia meets Emily again at the end of the movie. She acknowledges Emily's love for Dante and her innocence in his murder, and asks her 'a simple favor' at the end of the film, which is not revealed to the audience.

More about Elena Sofia Ricci

Ad

64th David di Donatello Film Awards - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Elena Sofia Ricci is a renowned name in the sphere of Italian entertainment. She has acted in several works in the sphere of films, theatre, and television. She began her career in 1980. She won the award for Best New Actress at the Globo d'oro for her film Impiegati (1984), a start in the long list of award-winning performances she gave in several films.

Ad

Some of her popular films include lo e mia sorella (1987), Ne Parliamo Lunedì (1990), Loose Cannons (2010), etc.

Ad

She is also a popular name in the Italian television industry. She has featured as Sister Angela in Che Dio ci aiuti since 2018. She is also popular for her roles in the TV series Orgoglio (2004-2006) and I Cesaroni (2006-2014). Elena Sofia Ricci has also been awarded some of the prestigious awards in the Italian television space, such as Telegatti and Fiore di Roccia.

Elena Sofia Ricci also featured in several plays and has directed a documentary, Grido per un nuovo rinascimento (2021), based on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the entertainment industry.

Ad

Watch Elena Sofia Ricci as Portia Versano in Another Simple Favor, streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More