Who is Julia Shiplett? All about the actress as Elliot Page debuts first relationship since transition

On June 28, 2025, Elliot Page confirmed his relationship with actress and comedian Julia Shiplett. The Umbrella Academy star, 38, announced during Pride Month, sharing a photo of the couple standing close together on a rainbow-painted street.

Julia Shiplett is a New York City–based actor and comedian who has appeared in shows and films across TBS, Comedy Central, and Prime Video so far.

According to a People article published on June 29, 2025, Julia Shiplett, also 38, appeared to confirm the relationship around the same time. She posted a video on Instagram Stories where Elliot Page is seen walking shirtless through a hot spring. She added the caption, “Happy prideee,” along with a few emojis.

This is Elliot Page’s first public relationship since his divorce from dancer Emma Portner in 2021, and the first since he publicly came out as transgender in December 2020.

While Page has previously written about past relationships in his 2023 memoir Pageboy, including a nearly two-year relationship with a closeted celebrity, his current relationship marks a visible shift. In a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he described feeling more present and at ease than ever before in his dating life

More about Julia Shiplett

According to Julia Shiplett's website, the actor and comedian was born on June 10, 1987, and has worked across comedy, film, and television. Her work as a stand-up comic has earned her recognition as a Comedy Central “Up Next” comedian, a TBS “Comic to Watch,” and a Vulture “Comedian You Should Know.”

Julia Shiplett’s acting credits include appearances on scripted TV series such as Love Life, High Maintenance, Crashing, and American Dad!. She has also appeared in feature films, including Happiness for Beginners (2023), Turn Me On (2024), and A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023). Most recently, she plays Mimi in Overcompensating, a Prime Video series.

More about Elliot Page's previous relationships

According to the BBC, Elliot Page, who came out as gay in 2014 and as transgender in December 2020, has previously spoken about several of his past relationships. In his 2023 memoir Pageboy, Page recounted dating actors Kate Mara and Olivia Thirlby.

According to E! Online, the book also included mentions of a private relationship with a woman whose s*xuality had not been publicly acknowledged at the time. In the memoir, Elliot Page wrote:

“My partner was more closeted than me for a change. We were together for almost two years, and even some of my closest friends were not aware I was in a relationship. Her parents did not know.”

Elliot Page was married to dancer and choreographer Emma Portner from 2018 to 2021. The couple announced their divorce in January 2021, citing a period of estrangement. In a joint statement shared by People, according to the June 29, 2025, article, they said:

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer."

In June 2023, Elliot Page told the Los Angeles Times that he was having "the most fun I've ever had dating,"

“Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I'm not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” Page acknowleged.

Elliot Page also spoke about a sense of comfort in daily life post-transition, noting:

“So often it’s a lot more in the quiet moments… To have my shoulders back. I just was always kind of shut off, anxious. I used to never feel like my skin was my own.”

Elliot Page has stayed busy, both in front of and behind the camera. In early 2025, he was confirmed to be part of the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, set for release in July 2026.

Page also announced a TV adaptation of the 2013 video game Beyond: Two Souls, in which he originally starred. It is now being developed through his production company, Pageboy Productions.

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More