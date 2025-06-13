Who is the narrator in Disney’s Snow White (2025)? Details explored

Snow White is a musical fantasy film directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson. It is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is based on the early 19th-century German fairy tale, Snow White, written by the Brothers Grimm. Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff serve as the film's producers.

Ad

It features Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The film is narrated by actor Andrew Barth Feldman, who also voices one of the seven dwarfs named Dopey.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Starring Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") in the title role and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman") as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy."

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Snow White's narrator is one of the 7 dwarfs

Ad

The 2025 film includes a narrator who introduces the story of Snow White's birth and other important events in her life. This creative decision is a departure from the animated film. The narrator's identity is revealed to be Dopey, the youngest of the seven dwarfs, who famously doesn't utter a single word in the book. The character is even depicted as a mute in the 1937 film.

In the live-action version, Dopey is seen struggling to express himself in the presence of other dwarfs. But the protagonist helps him find his own voice and overcome his fear of speaking.

Ad

She teaches him to whistle as a way to express his feelings and encourages him to face his fear by standing up to the Evil Queen herself.

Her actions have a profound effect on Dopey, who musters the courage to speak up by the film's climax. In the end, he is seen reading the storybook to a group of children.

Dopey's transformation from a passive spectator to an active supporter of Snow White makes his character arc even more heartwarming.

Ad

The actor Andrew Barth Feldman provides the voice as well as the facial motion-capture for Dopey, in addition to narrating the story.

A look at Andrew Barth Feldman's career

Ad

Andrew Barth Feldman is an actor and singer from New York who grew up acting in musical theaters. The 23-year-old actor switched to films in 2022 when he played a small role in the absurdist film White Noise, directed and written by Noah Baumbach.

His first acting role came a year later in the romantic comedy A Tourist's Guide to Love.

Feldman also starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the s*x comedy No Hard Feelings in 2023. In 2024, he played Neil Levy in Jason Reitman's biographical drama Saturday Night.

Ad

The film starred an ensemble cast comprising Gabriel LaBelle, Cory Michael Smith, Matthew Rhys, Rachel Sennott, Dylan O'Brien, Kaia Gerber, Willem Dafoe, and J. K. Simmons, among others.

From 2021 to 2023, Andrew starred as Antoine in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. He also appeared as himself in the first season of the live-streamed web series Stars in the House.

He has also worked extensively on stage, playing the titular role in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen from 2019 to 2020.

Ad

He starred in the Off-Broadway productions of Little Shop of Horrors in 2024 and We Had a World in 2025.

Viewers can watch Snow White on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More