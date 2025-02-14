Who is Shira Haas? Meet the actress playing Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series and the latest outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Peter Glanz.

Ad

In Captain America: Brave New World, Shira Haas plays Ruth Bat-Seraph or Sabra, a high-ranking U.S. government official and security advisor to President Thaddeus Ross. Like Natasha Romanov, Ruth is a former Black Widow who is trained in combat and often helps Sam Wilson in his missions.

Shira Haas is known for her roles on stage and television. For her performance in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy. She has also been part of projects such as Asia and Bodies.

Ad

Trending

All about Shira Haas from Captain America: Brave New World

Shira Haas in Captain America: Brave New World

Ad

Haas' Bat-Seraph is responsible for keeping the newly appointed President of the United States, Thaddeus Ross, safe as his head of security. However, her work becomes particularly difficult when a prisoner at Camp Echo One unleashes a technology that can mind-control soldiers.

She fights with Wilson's confidante, Bradley, and other men when they attack POTUS and other world leaders during an important meeting.

Career achievements

Shira Haas' career began on stage at the age of 14 when she was selected to play parts in Ghetto and Richard III. Soon she made her debut on Israeli television with Shtisel in which she played Ruchami Weiss.

Ad

Her career expanded into Hollywood when she got a part in Natalie Portman's directorial debut, A Tale of Love and Darkness. Her projects such as Foxtrot and Bodies have won many accolades. Haas was nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy for her performance as Esty Shapiro in the Yiddish drama series Unorthodox.

Personal Life

Haas is an Israeli of Polish descent. She is the granddaughter of two Holocaust survivors. She attended the Thelma Yellin High School of Arts, majoring in theatre, and later joined the Israel Defense Forces.

Ad

She lost her mother in August 2022, who was suffering from cancer. In 2019, she made it to the Israeli Forbes list of 30 under 30.

The other cast members in Captain America: Brave New World

Ad

Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14, 2025. The film stars Anthony Mackey as Sam Wilson, who has taken over the title of Captain America from Chris Evan's Steve Rogers.

The film also stars Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross who wants to restart the Avengers program under his presidency. However, he is dying of heart failure and enables a dangerous prisoner to develop special pills to save his life. The exposure to gamma radiation eventually turns him into the Red Hulk.

Ad

Apart from them, the film also stars Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Carl Lumbly is playing Isaiah Bradley, Giancarlo Esposito is the scientist and leader of the Serpent Society, Seth Voelker. There are also cameo appearances from Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Captain America: Brave New World and other MCU films as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback